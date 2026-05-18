Waverton Ashton Green Announces New Availability of Spacious Apartments For Rent in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waverton Ashton Green , a premier residential community in Newport News, Virginia, has announced new availability for its highly sought-after two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The announcement emphasizes the community's commitment to providing a blend of modern comfort, spacious living, and a vibrant, pet-friendly environment for residents in the desirable Newport News area.The apartment homes at Waverton Ashton Green are thoughtfully designed to maximize living space and functionality. Each residence features open-concept layouts, abundant natural light, and a suite of modern finishes, including well-appointed kitchens and generous closet space. The focus on high-end finishes and stylish design ensures a welcoming and comfortable environment for all residents, whether they choose a cozy two-bedroom or a spacious three-bedroom layout.Beyond the individual residences, Waverton Ashton Green offers a resort-style living experience through its comprehensive community amenities. Residents can enjoy a sparkling swimming pool with a sundeck, a fully equipped modern fitness center for cardio and strength training, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Additionally, the community is proudly pet-friendly, featuring wide green spaces, walking trails, and a dedicated dog park, ensuring comfort and happiness for both residents and their furry companions.Waverton Ashton Green is dedicated to making quality housing accessible by participating in an affordable housing program. This initiative allows the community to offer modern living at below-market rents for qualified individuals with moderate incomes. The program is designed to maintain a vibrant, welcoming neighborhood while ensuring residents enjoy comfortable, modern housing. The community is further supported by responsive professional management and maintenance teams, and a resident portal that facilitates easy rent payments and maintenance requests.Located just minutes from Newport News’ best shopping, dining, and entertainment, Waverton Ashton Green provides convenient access to city life while maintaining a peaceful, residential atmosphere. The community invites prospective residents to explore the exceptional living experience offered by its spacious apartments for rent in Newport News Waverton Ashton Green is a premier apartment community located in Newport News, Virginia, offering spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Dedicated to comfort, convenience, and community connection, Waverton Ashton Green provides a high-quality living experience complemented by resort-style amenities and a commitment to pet-friendly living. The community participates in an affordable housing program to ensure modern, quality housing is accessible to qualified residents.To learn more about the newly available spacious apartments for rent and to schedule a personal tour of the community, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Waverton Ashton Green leasing team today.

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