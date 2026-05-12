Ahmed Al Maghribi Redefines Festive Fragrance Gifting in Kuwait with its Essence of Giving Campaign

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, the Gulf-born luxury fragrance house behind some of the most celebrated Arabic perfumes in the GCC, is proud to announce the launch of its Essence of Giving campaign in Kuwait, ahead of Hajj season and Eid Al Adha. The brand plans to introduce new fragrance releases and seasonal offers as demand for perfumes in Kuwait rises during the festive period.The campaign marks the Kuwait debut of Flower Gris, a new long lasting perfume designed for daily wear and extended gatherings. The launch is supported by curated perfume gift set options and limited time discounts across the brand’s full range of perfumes in Kuwait, including oud, bakhoor, dehn al oud, and concentrated oil blends.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes did not start as a giant. It started with a craft. A quiet obsession with getting Arabian perfumery right, from the raw material all the way to the moment the scent settles on the skin. Its portfolio covers every expression of Arabian fragrance. Rich oud concentrates. Smoky bakhoor. Layered dehn al oud oils aged to develop character. Concentrated oil blends that outperform most alcohol-based alternatives. And a growing range of modern perfumes built for a generation that respects tradition but lives in the present.Over 25 years, that obsession became a house. Today, the brand operates more than 190 stores across the GCC, reaches customers in over 100 countries, and continues to set the benchmark for what long lasting perfumes from this region should feel like. In Kuwait, the brand has quietly become a fixture in the most important gifting moments of the year.The Essence Of Giving By Ahmed Al MaghribiEid Al Adha is the festival of sacrifice. In Kuwait, it is also the season of the grandest gestures. Families travel, reunite, and exchange gifts that carry real meaning. Fragrance is rarely an afterthought in those exchanges. The right perfume gift set speaks before a word is said. It signals generosity, good taste, and an understanding of what the person on the receiving end truly values.As Hajj pilgrims return and households prepare for Eid celebrations, the demand for perfumes in Kuwait rises sharply. People seek out long lasting perfumes that hold through long gatherings, oud-based compositions that anchor a room, and gift sets that present well without looking generic. The Essence of Giving campaign from Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes was built precisely for that demand. Not to chase it. To lead it.“Eid gifting in Kuwait is thoughtful and deliberate. Customers look for products that carry meaning and perform well in social settings,” a brand spokesperson said. “This campaign focuses on delivering that through a balanced mix of new launches and proven fragrance formats.”As part of the campaign, Ahmed Al Maghribi will also offer exclusive discounts across selected categories, making its range of perfumes in Kuwait more accessible during the peak shopping period. The collection is available both in store and online, allowing customers to buy perfume online or through retail outlets across country’s prime locations.The Essence of Giving campaign will run throughout the Hajj and Eid Al Adha season, with full product details and offers available at kw.ahmedalmaghribi.com.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a luxury Arabian fragrance house with 25 years of craftsmanship behind every product it makes. From humble beginnings rooted in Gulf perfumery tradition, the brand has grown into one of the most recognised names in the region, operating more than 190 stores across the GCC and distributing to customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Its portfolio spans long lasting perfumes, concentrated oil blends, dehn al oud, bakhoor, oud, and home fragrances, each reflecting the brand's commitment to quality that does not fade. In Kuwait, customers can shop the full collection in-store or online at kw.ahmedalmaghribi.com.

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