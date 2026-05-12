Ahmed Al Maghribi sets the stage for Eid Al Adha in Oman with their latest perfume launches and exclusive deals

MUSCAT, OMAN, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pilgrims move through the final days of Hajj and Oman prepares for Eid Al Adha, the focus shifts from journey to home. Doors open. Visits begin. Gifts carry meaning beyond form. In Oman, fragrance is part of that exchange. It is chosen with intent and shared with care. This season, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes builds its campaign around that quiet ritual, presenting a considered range of perfumes, oud, and Bakhoor shaped for real moments.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes traces its roots to the UAE and has grown into a leading name across the GCC with more than 190 retail outlets. The luxury perfume brand is known for disciplined blending and consistent quality across categories. The diverse portfolio includes luxury Oriental fragrances, Occidental Perfumes, Dehn al Oud, Concentrated Oil, home scent, and structured Perfume Gift Sets With rising demand for perfumes in Oman during Hajj and Eid, the brand plans to unveil a complete fragrance line up including Eid exclusive Gift Sets, concentrated Oils and perfumes.The launch will feature Flower Gris, a long lasting perfume that feels soft at first yet leaves a lasting impression. It is designed for everyday wear but carries enough depth for special gatherings. Alongside it, Ghaf and AFA step in as premium Arabic perfume oils rooted in tradition and preference. These concentrated oils are crafted for depth and control, sitting close to the skin while delivering a refined trail that reflects the essence of Best Arabic perfumes.The focus then shifts to gifting, where the Eid Mabrook Gift Set takes center stage this season. Built with purpose, the set brings together Oud Classic , Ghaf, D Oudh Mubakhar, and Mtr Subaat in one complete selection. Each element plays a role, moving from personal scent to home fragrance with ease. The combination of oud, Bakhoor, and concentrated oil creates a simple yet complete routine. As part of a wider range of Perfume Gift Sets, it fits naturally into Eid visits and strengthens the culture of gifting within Perfumes in Oman.To support the season, exclusive offers have been introduced across selected products, making the collection more accessible during peak demand. These are available both in store and online, allowing customers to Buy Perfume Online or explore the range in person. The selection focuses on Long Lasting Perfumes suited for gatherings, travel, and daily wear, maintaining the consistent standard expected from Best Arabic Perfumes.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Oman’s spokesperson said the approach this year is grounded in everyday use. “The season is not only about a single gift. It is about how fragrance fits into each festival, each visit and each moment”The latest collection will be available soon across Oman both in store and online. By introducing new products quite regularly, Ahmed Al Maghribi continues to meet the evolving demand for perfumes in Oman specially during a time defined by connection and shared experience.About Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes OmanAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a UAE founded fragrance house with a strong presence across the GCC and growing international reach. With more than 190 stores, the brand offers a wide range of perfumes, oud, Bakhoor, Dehn al Oud, and concentrated oil, along with home fragrances and curated Perfume Gift Sets. Known for consistency and quality, the house delivers long lasting perfumes rooted in heritage while offering access to best Arabic perfumes across top retail locations in the region as well as online through its official website and renowned e-commerce platforms.

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