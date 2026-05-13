Mederi Urgent Care Expands Greater Los Angeles Footprint with Acquisition of San Feliz Urgent Care

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Strategic acquisition strengthens regional presence and enhances patient accessibility across Hollywood, Los Feliz, Glendale, and West LA

This acquisition positions Mederi as a leading multi-location urgent care network in greater Los Angeles — and it is just the beginning.” — Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP, CEO, Mederi Urgent Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mederi Urgent Care announced the acquisition of San Feliz Urgent Care, a leading urgent care provider serving the Glendale community. The strategic expansion, effective April 1, 2026, strengthens Mederi's regional presence across greater Los Angeles and reinforces the organization's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality urgent care services to patients throughout Southern California.With the addition of San Feliz Urgent Care, Mederi now operates four strategically positioned locations across the Los Angeles area, including Hollywood, Los Feliz , Glendale, and West LA. This expanded network enables Mederi to serve a broader patient population while maintaining the personalized, community-focused care that defines both organizations."This acquisition represents an important milestone in Mederi's growth strategy. San Feliz has built an exceptional reputation in the Glendale community for delivering compassionate, expert urgent care. By bringing San Feliz into the Mederi family, we are able to extend our reach while preserving the trusted relationships and quality care that patients have come to expect." - Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP, CEO, Mederi Urgent CareEnhanced Service Accessibility Across Greater LAThe integration of San Feliz Urgent Care into Mederi's network provides patients with greater flexibility and convenience. Patients can now access urgent care services at multiple locations across greater Los Angeles, benefiting from consistent quality standards, coordinated medical records, and a comprehensive range of healthcare services that include walk-in urgent care for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, family medicine services, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, pediatric urgent care, physical examinations and preventive care, minor injury treatment and wound care, specialized treatments including IV hydration therapy and COVID/STD testing, and weight loss and wellness programs.The multi-location network allows patients to receive care at the most convenient location while maintaining continuity through integrated electronic health records. Whether a patient visits the Hollywood, Glendale, Los Feliz, or West LA location, medical history and care preferences are accessible across all sites, enabling more coordinated and efficient healthcare delivery."For patients, this expansion means more options and better access to care. Whether visiting Hollywood, Glendale, Los Feliz, or West LA, patients will have access to the same high-quality urgent care services, experienced medical professionals, and patient-first approach. Mederi is building a healthcare network that meets patients where they are." - Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP, CEO, Mederi Urgent CareCommitment to Community and ContinuitySan Feliz Urgent Care's location, hours of operation, and clinical staff will remain unchanged following the acquisition. Patients will continue to receive care from the same trusted healthcare providers they know, now with the added benefits of Mederi's expanded resources and multi-location accessibility.The integration is designed to enhance, not disrupt, the patient experience. San Feliz's proven track record of clinical excellence and community engagement aligns with Mederi's mission to deliver compassionate, accessible healthcare across Southern California.A Foundation for Future GrowthThis acquisition positions Mederi as a leading multi-location urgent care network in the greater Los Angeles region. The organization is committed to continued growth and expansion, with plans to further strengthen its presence across Southern California while maintaining the quality, accessibility, and patient-centered approach that defines Mederi's care philosophy."We see significant opportunity to serve more communities throughout the region. This acquisition is an important step in that journey, but it is just the beginning. The vision is to build a comprehensive healthcare network that brings urgent care and primary care services to every neighborhood in greater Los Angeles." - Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP, CEO, Mederi Urgent CareAbout Mederi Urgent CareMederi Urgent Care is a healthcare provider serving greater Los Angeles with urgent care and family medicine services. With multiple locations across Hollywood, Glendale, Los Feliz, and West LA, Mederi is dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare to the communities it serves. The organization's patient-first philosophy combines clinical excellence with compassionate care, ensuring that patients receive the attention and treatment they need when they need it most.

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