EDGC and Targetnos Partner to Advance Validation and Commercialization of Digital PCR-Based NIPT Technology

EDGC Songdo Campus

Collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation non-invasive prenatal screening through innovative digital PCR technology

SOUTH KOREA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eone Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC), a global genomics and precision healthcare company in South Korea, announced a strategic collaboration with Targetnos Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a Hangzhou China-based molecular diagnostics company specializing in digital PCR technologies, to pursue global validation and commercialization of a digital PCR-based noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) solution.Targetnos is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative molecular diagnostic products built on advanced technology platforms, particularly digital PCR. Driven by unmet clinical needs and independent innovation, the company is committed to bridging diagnostic gaps and improving patient care through highly accurate and accessible diagnostic solutions.The company’s flagship product is a digital PCR-based NIPT kit capable of noninvasively detecting fetal aneuploidies including Trisomy 21 (T21), Trisomy 18 (T18), and Trisomy 13 (T13) from maternal blood. The product is currently the only digital PCR-based NIPT solution of its kind in China and one of only a few available globally. Clinically validated across hundreds of patient samples, the assay has demonstrated high accuracy, reproducibility, and cost-effectiveness as an alternative to conventional prenatal screening methods.The partnership combines Targetnos’ innovative digital PCR platform with EDGC’s extensive expertise in global NIPT operations and clinical genomics services. EDGC was one of the first companies to develop and commercialize NGS-based NIPT testing (NICE) in Korea and has since expanded its genomic testing services to more than 30 countries worldwide.The two companies believe that digital PCR-based NIPT has the potential to play a significant role in expanding the global prenatal screening market by positioning itself between conventional serum screening tests and high-cost NGS-based NIPT. By offering a balance of affordability, scalability, and high clinical performance, digital PCR-based NIPT could enable broader access to advanced prenatal screening while helping to improve overall prenatal care standards globally.“This collaboration represents an important step toward the next evolution of prenatal screening technologies,” said Dr. Min Seob Lee, CEO and Founder of EDGC. “By combining EDGC’s experience in global NIPT services with Targetnos’ innovative digital PCR platform, we believe we can help expand access to accurate and cost-effective prenatal screening solutions worldwide.”Dr. Yanfeng Yang, CEO and Founder of Targetnos Biotechnology Co., Ltd., added, “Our partnership with EDGC marks a major milestone in our international expansion strategy. We believe digital PCR-based NIPT can address an important unmet need in the prenatal diagnostics market by providing a more accessible and efficient solution for clinicians and patients.”The companies plan to further strengthen their collaboration through additional clinical studies, technology optimization, and future expansion into global prenatal diagnostics markets. In addition, the collaboration will be expended to other projects that combines the strengths of the two parties.About EDGCEone-Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC) is a leading global genomics and precision healthcare company headquartered in South Korea. EDGC was established as a joint venture between Eone Life Science, one of Korea’s leading medical laboratory organizations, and Diagnomics Inc., a genomics company based in San Diego, California, USA.The company specializes in clinical genomics, molecular diagnostics, and precision medicine services, including noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), liquid biopsy, newborn screening, and genomic wellness solutions. EDGC was one of the first companies to develop and commercialize NGS-based NIPT testing in Korea and has expanded its genomic testing services globally to healthcare providers and partners in more than 30 countries worldwide.EDGC was publicly listed on the KOSDAQ market in Korea in 2018 and has continued to strengthen its position as a global genomics company through innovation in genomic technologies, clinical diagnostics, and precision healthcare solutions.About Targetnos Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Targetnos Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Hangzhou, China, focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing proprietary products based on advanced digital PCR technologies. The company is dedicated to addressing unmet clinical needs through innovative and accessible molecular diagnostic solutions, with a strong focus on prenatal diagnostics and precision medicine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.