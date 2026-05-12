$500 Billion in Forgotten Pensions Worldwide: PensionHunter Launches Recovery Service for Consumers and Pension Schemes

PensionHunter — The World's Pension Detective. Cross-border pension recovery across 11 countries, member tracing services worldwide.

AI-assisted research across 11 active countries plus member tracing services worldwide. Fixed fees only. 100% refund if nothing found

The customer doesn't know where their forgotten pensions are. The pension scheme doesn't know where the customer is. PensionHunter closes both sides of that gap, in any country either party may be in.” — PensionHunter spokesperson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PensionHunter Expands to Worldwide Member Tracing as Cross-Border Pension Gap Reaches $500 Billion GloballyTwo-sided pension recovery service now operates consumer searches across 11 countries and offers member tracing services to pension schemes worldwide . Founding Client offer: 20% off first search.Battersea Park Capital Ltd today expanded PensionHunter, the AI-assisted pension recovery service, to operate on both sides of the cross-border pension problem. PensionHunter now offers consumer pension search across 11 active countries, and provides member tracing services to pension schemes, funds and trustees worldwide.The expansion responds to a growing structural problem in the global pension system. An estimated $500 billion in pension entitlements sits where the member and the provider have lost contact — £31 billion across 3.3 million forgotten UK pension pots according to the Pensions Policy Institute, A$16 billion in lost Australian superannuation, and comparable figures across every major pension jurisdiction."The infrastructure to find these pensions has not kept pace with how people actually live and work," said a spokesperson for PensionHunter. "Internationally mobile workers accumulate entitlements across countries they no longer live in. Existing UK tracing agencies use credit bureau and electoral roll data which fails the moment a member emigrates. PensionHunter is built specifically for this problem."Consumer service — fixed fees, fully refundablePensionHunter operates consumer pension searches across the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherlands, UAE, Ireland, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand and Hong Kong.Three tiers, all fixed prepaid fees in USD:Scan — $99 — fully automated AI search across one country, report in 24-48 hoursSearch — $499 — AI plus expert manual follow-up across one country, report in approximately 14 business daysGlobal — $799 — multi-country search across all 11 active jurisdictions, report in 14-21 business daysAll tiers carry a 100% refund guarantee if no pension records are identified. There are no success fees, no commission, no percentage-based charges. Founding Client offer: 20% off first search with code EARLY20.Institutional service — worldwide cross-border member tracingPensionHunter has also opened a service for pension schemes, funds and scheme administrators worldwide. The service traces gone-away pension members — beneficiaries the scheme has lost contact with, typically because they emigrated and never updated the fund.Where UK domestic tracing agencies recover 30-60% of UK addresses but fail at international tracing, PensionHunter operates with structured cross-border research methodology applied globally. The institutional service is in conversation with UK pension schemes, Malaysian and Australian national pension funds, and Dutch pension administrators about pilot programmes launching in late 2026 and 2027.Trustees and scheme administrators interested in the pilot programme can contact PensionHunter at pensionhunter.ai/trustees.Built for the underservedPensionHunter was designed for four customer groups consistently underserved by traditional pension recovery services:-Cross-border workers and expatriates with pension entitlements in multiple countries they no longer live in-Returning nationals seeking to consolidate pension visibility across their international career-Families supporting relatives with dementia or other vulnerabilities (Lasting Power of Attorney required)-Estate executors handling deceased estates with international employment history (Grant of Probate required)Regulatory positionPensionHunter is a research and administrative assistance service. It is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or any equivalent financial regulator. PensionHunter does not provide financial advice, investment advice, pension consolidation, or claims management services. All decisions about any pension located by PensionHunter remain entirely with the client.Battersea Park Capital Ltd is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office (registration ZC113586) and submitted an Innovation Pathways application to the Financial Conduct Authority on 3 May 2026 to confirm its regulatory perimeter as a research-only service. The UK Intellectual Property Office published Battersea Park Capital's trademark application UK00004374240 for the PensionHunter brand on 1 May 2026.About PensionHunterPensionHunter is the World's Pension Detective — a global cross-border pension recovery service operating consumer pension searches across 11 active countries and providing member tracing services to pension schemes worldwide. Operated by Battersea Park Capital Ltd, registered in England and Wales (Company No. 13326151).For consumers: pensionhunter.aiFor trustees and pension scheme administrators: pensionhunter.ai/trusteesFor media enquiries: hello@pensionhunter.aiMedia Contact:PensionHunter Press Officehello@pensionhunter.aipensionhunter.ai/press

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