Ahmed Al Maghribi Creates a Festive Sensation in Saudi Arabia with Luxury Perfumes and Special Eid Offers

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Saudi Arabia prepares for Eid Al Adha and welcomes pilgrims arriving for Hajj, the spirit of giving begins to take shape across homes and communities. The season is marked by reflection, sacrifice, and thoughtful exchange. Fragrance remains a key part of this tradition, used to honor guests and create lasting memories. This year, luxury perfume brand, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes brings a focused campaign built around these values, introducing new launches, curated sets, and seasonal offers across its range of Perfumes, Oud, Fragrance oils and Home Fragrances.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes began in the UAE and has grown into a recognized name across the GCC, now reaching a wider global audience. With more than 190 stores, the brand is known for blending Arabian heritage with a modern approach. Its portfolio includes Dehn al Oud, Concentrated Oils, home fragrances, and carefully assembled Perfume Gift Sets As demand for perfumes in KSA increases during Hajj and Eid, the brand continues to expand access through retail locations and digital platforms, allowing customers to buy perfume online with ease.At the centre of this season, the brand is introducing Flower Gris, a new fragrance designed for the season. It opens with a clear, soft profile and develops into a steady, balanced trail suited for daily wear and gatherings. The composition reflects a focus on long lasting perfumes that remain present without being overpowering.Alongside it, Dulook stands as a recent release that bridges past and present, drawing on familiar elements refined into a modern structure. It reflects the depth often associated with best Arabic perfumes while maintaining a clean finish.The YA HAAJJ gift set brings a meaningful layer to the collection, created especially for those returning from Hajj as a gesture of appreciation and remembrance. Available online, it forms part of a wider selection of perfume gift sets designed for Eid visits, family gatherings, and spiritual gifting moments.The seasonal lineup also includes Safa Marwah, Ya Taibah, and Labbaik Gift Sets, each inspired by the significance of the Hajj journey. Every set features a carefully balanced mix of premium perfumes, oud, bakhoor, and concentrated oil, offering a complete fragrance experience suited for both daily rituals and special occasions.To support the season, Ahmed Al Maghribi is offering up to 40 percent off on selected items across stores and online channels. These offers respond to increased interest in Perfumes in KSA during this period, providing accessible options without compromising on quality. Customers can Buy Perfume Online or visit stores to explore Long Lasting Perfumes suited for gatherings, travel, and daily wear, all within a selection that reflects the standards of Best Arabic Perfumes.A senior executive at Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes said the campaign is guided by purpose. “Hajj and Eid Al Adha are moments of connection and reflection. The brand has focused on creating products that are easy to gift and meaningful to receive. From our best sellers to new launches and gift sets, every creation by Ahmed Al Maghribi remain rooted in tradition. The aim is to make luxury accessible and serve customers through a balanced range of fragrances that are traditional, premium yet affordable.”By aligning new launches with established product catalogue that features Oriental and Occidental fragrances, Dehn al Oud, Concentrated Oil, and curated Perfume Gift Sets, Ahmed Al Maghribi continues to meet the needs of customers seeking reliable Perfumes in KSA during one of the most significant times of the year.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a UAE-founded fragrance house with a strong presence across the GCC and expanding international reach. With more than 190 stores, the brand offers a wide range of Perfumes, Oud, Bakhoor, Dehn al Oud, and Concentrated Oil, along with home fragrances and Perfume Gift Sets. Known for quality and consistency, it provides Long Lasting Perfumes rooted in Arabian heritage while offering customers access to best Arabic perfumes both in-store and through the option to buy perfume online.

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