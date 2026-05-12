Wilson Partners advises WebTMS on sale to Alt Legal

Dan James, Head of Corporate Finance, Wilson Partners

Wilson Partners Corporate Finance has advised the shareholders of WebTMS Limited on its sale to US-based Alt Legal.

The transaction represents a fantastic outcome for everyone involved and brings together two highly complementary platforms within the IP management sector.” — Dan James

LONDON, SOUTH EAST ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Partners Corporate Finance has advised the shareholders of WebTMS Limited on its sale to US-based Alt Legal , bringing together two highly complementary platforms in the intellectual property management software sector.The transaction combines Alt Legal’s automation-first approach to IP docketing and portfolio management with WebTMS’s established global platform and more than 25 years of experience supporting trademark professionals, law firms and multinational organisations.Trusted by more than 1,300 organisations worldwide, Alt Legal is recognised for its intuitive and highly automated IP management platform, which connects to over 180 global IP offices to improve accuracy, reduce manual administration and streamline workflows for IP professionals.WebTMS has built a strong reputation in the market for its highly configurable trademark management software, hands-on client service and long-standing client relationships across the global intellectual property sector.The combination creates a stronger and more comprehensive platform for trademark professionals globally, combining modern automation with proven portfolio management capability, while continuing to support the workflows and service standards customers rely on today.Wilson Partners Corporate Finance provided sell-side M&A and tax advisory to the shareholders of WebTMS throughout the transaction process.Dan James, Director and Head of Corporate Finance at Wilson Partners, commented:“We were delighted to advise the shareholders of UK-based WebTMS on their exit to US-based Alt Legal. The deal was complex across several areas; however, through commitment and collaboration across all parties, it was executed swiftly and successfully.The transaction represents a fantastic outcome for everyone involved and brings together two highly complementary platforms within the IP management sector. We look forward to seeing what the combined businesses can achieve together in the future.”Brid Madeley, Director at WebTMS, added:“We had an excellent experience working with Wilson Partners during the sale of our business. From start to finish, their team was diligent, patient and meticulous in executing the deal. They guided us through each stage of the process with clarity and professionalism, ensuring that everything ran smoothly and efficiently.Wilson Partners’ commitment and expertise gave us complete confidence and, thanks to their support, we were able to successfully complete the sale. We would highly recommend their services to anyone looking for reliable and dedicated financial advisers.”About Wilson Partners Corporate FinanceWilson Partners Corporate Finance is part of Wilson Partners, an integrated accounting, tax, audit and corporate finance firm supporting ambitious businesses, investors and private clients across the UK and internationally. Founded in 2008, the firm provides director-led advice across M&A, transaction services, valuation, fundraising, accounting, tax and strategic advisory, combining technical expertise with commercial insight to help clients make better financial decisions and achieve their long-term goals. Wilson Partners operates from multiple offices across the UK and South Africa.

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