Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market Drivers 2026-2030: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market Report 2026_Segments Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cloud Sovereignty Controls market to surpass $12 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $955 billion by 2030, with Cloud Sovereignty Controls to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Cloud Sovereignty Controls market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the cloud sovereignty controls market in 2030, valued at $3.73 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing regulatory scrutiny over cross-border data transfers, rising enterprise adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, growing concerns over data residency and jurisdictional control, accelerated digital transformation across regulated industries, and the expanding presence of hyperscale cloud providers offering region-specific compliance solutions across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud sovereignty controls market in 2030, valued at $3.54 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the implementation of stringent data protection frameworks, increasing investments in sovereign cloud infrastructure by enterprises and government agencies, rising demand for secure data localization solutions in critical sectors, rapid adoption of zero-trust security architectures, and the presence of leading cloud technology providers continuously enhancing compliance-driven offerings.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market In 2030?

The cloud sovereignty controls market is segmented by component into software, hardware, and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the cloud sovereignty controls market segmented by component, accounting for 38% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the increasing deployment of data governance platforms, growing demand for automated compliance monitoring tools, rising integration of encryption and identity management capabilities within cloud environments, expanding use of policy-based data access controls, and continuous advancements in AI-driven threat detection and regulatory reporting solutions.

The cloud sovereignty controls market is segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

The cloud sovereignty controls market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The cloud sovereignty controls market is segmented by application into data security and privacy, compliance management, risk management, access control, and other applications.

The cloud sovereignty controls market is segmented by end user into banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, government and public sector, information technology and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud sovereignty controls market leading up to 2030 is 18%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud sovereignty controls market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the growing adoption of sovereign AI frameworks for national security through strict data isolation, controlled access, and transparent audit capabilities, accelerate the rising implementation of the EU Data Act and Digital Markets Act by enforcing data sharing, portability, and localization measures across cloud environments, and strengthen the increasing demand for operational sovereignty in critical infrastructure sectors including energy, telecommunications, healthcare, and transportation to ensure uninterrupted operations and compliance with national regulations.

Growing Adoption Of Sovereign AI Frameworks For National Security - The growing adoption of sovereign AI frameworks for national security is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud sovereignty controls market by 2030. Governments and defense agencies are increasingly prioritizing domestically governed AI systems to ensure that sensitive data, algorithms, and decision-making processes remain within national boundaries. This trend is driving demand for sovereign cloud environments that provide strict data isolation, controlled access, and transparent audit capabilities. Additionally, the integration of AI within critical decision-making processes is reinforcing the need for secure and compliant infrastructure. As a result, the growing adoption of sovereign AI frameworks for national security is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Implementation Of The EU Data Act And Digital Markets Act - The rising implementation of the EU Data Act and Digital Markets Act is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud sovereignty controls market by 2030. These regulatory frameworks are compelling organizations operating in Europe to adopt stricter data sharing, portability, and localization measures while ensuring transparency in digital operations. Enterprises are therefore investing in advanced sovereignty control solutions to manage data flows, enforce jurisdictional policies, and maintain compliance across multiple cloud environments. This regulatory momentum is encouraging global cloud providers to enhance region-specific offerings and compliance capabilities. Consequently, the rising implementation of these regulations is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Operational Sovereignty In Critical Infrastructure Sectors - The increasing demand for operational sovereignty in critical infrastructure sectors is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud sovereignty controls market by 2030. Industries such as energy, telecommunications, healthcare, and transportation are focusing on maintaining full control over their digital operations, including data storage, processing, and access management. This is driving the adoption of sovereign cloud architectures that ensure uninterrupted operations, resilience against external disruptions, and compliance with national regulations. Organizations are also emphasizing localized data processing and secure connectivity frameworks to safeguard mission-critical systems. Therefore, the increasing demand for operational sovereignty in critical infrastructure sectors is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud Sovereignty Controls Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software, hardware, and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for integrated data governance platforms, increasing investments in sovereign cloud infrastructure deployment, growing need for compliance-driven consulting and managed services, and continuous advancements in secure hardware-based data protection technologies. This momentum reflects the increasing emphasis on regulatory alignment, digital sovereignty, and secure cloud adoption strategies, accelerating growth across the global cloud sovereignty controls ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the hardware market by $2 billion, and the services market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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