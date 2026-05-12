Ian Fleming Foundation Selects AUTIX® as Digital Home for Bond Vehicle Collection

Iconic film vehicles, now on AUTIX AUTIX x IFF Collection AUTIX

Long-term partnership to give every vehicle in the IFF archive a complete digital dossier, accessible from any device: https://autix.co/iff

MCKINNEY , TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ian Fleming Foundation (IFF), a California-based 501(c) non-profit, that is the custodian of the world’s largest private collection of on-screen used James Bond movie vehicles and props has selected AUTIX as the digital home for its vehicle archive. Under a long-term partnership announced today, every vehicle in the Foundation’s collection, present and future, will carry a full AUTIX dossier: documented provenance, AI-powered valuation, and a permanent QR and NFC identity that travels with the vehicle.The Ian Fleming Foundation promotes the legacy of Ian Fleming and his greatest creation, James Bond, through preservation, exhibits, events, and fundraising to power the next generation of readers, writers, and filmmakers through grants, scholarships, and awards.It's archive holds screen-used and production vehicles from across the franchise, including the Aston Martin V8 Volante from The Living Daylights, Tracy’s 1969 Cougar XR-7 from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the 1997 BMW R1200C motorcycle from Tomorrow Never Dies, and the Jaguar XKR from Die Another Day. Behind each vehicle sits a paper trail: ownership history, on-screen appearances, restoration records, and original production documentation.AUTIX is a digital identity and provenance platform for the vehicle community. Its toolset combines permanent vehicle profiles, xEstimate™ AI-powered valuations that account for provenance, modifications, and real-time market conditions, QR codes and NFC tap cards that link any phone to a vehicle’s profile, and xEvent™ event management used by shows and institutions. The platform exists to make a vehicle’s full record both durable and portable.Under the partnership, every vehicle in the IFF archive receives a full AUTIX profile with documented provenance, an xEstimate valuation, and a permanent digital identity accessible by QR code or NFC tap. The dossier travels with each vehicle: at an exhibition, a museum installation, a press appearance, or in transit between venues, anyone with a phone can scan the code and pull up the complete file. The collaboration is ongoing rather than a one-time sponsorship, and includes cross-promotion across both organizations’ media networks and press contacts.For collector vehicles, provenance has historically lived in folders, archive boxes, and the working memory of curators. The trail goes cold the moment any one of those is lost. AUTIX gives heritage collections a permanent, verifiable record that survives ownership changes, exhibition logistics, and time. The IFF, with one of the most carefully documented private film collections in the world, becomes the platform’s flagship institutional partner.The partnership formally debuts at The Unveiling, a private black-tie evening on Saturday, June 20, 2026 — the address dispatched by separate cover to confirmed guests. Hosted in concert with SupercarsInDallas and Cars & Coverica, the invitation-only audience will be the first to see select IFF vehicles alongside their live AUTIX profiles, the work already complete, the cars and their dossiers in the same room for the first time. Doors at 18:00.“The Foundation restores and conserves the collection to museum standards so that they can be enjoyed and shared via exhibitions and events, keeping these machines and their stories in front of the public is central to our mission. AUTIX gives us a new way to do that, one that travels with each vehicle and lives well beyond any single exhibition. We are proud to be the platform’s flagship institutional collection.” — Alan J. Porter, President, The Ian Fleming Foundation“Every vehicle in the IFF archive has a story documented down to the last detail, and that is the bar AUTIX was built to give every enthusiast, whether they bring a six-figure build, a five-year garage project, or a modified daily. The platform gives the whole community a permanent home for those stories: full provenance, AI-powered valuation, scannable digital identity, and the events that bring people around the cars that matter. We are proud the IFF chose AUTIX as their digital home, and prouder still that the same platform belongs to every enthusiast who has ever cared enough to keep a record." — Jake Hamann, Founder, AUTIXAbout The Ian Fleming FoundationThe Ian Fleming Foundation is a California-based 501(c) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the legacy of Ian Fleming and his greatest creation, James Bond, through preservation, exhibits, events, and fundraising to power the next generation of readers, writers, and filmmakers through grants, scholarships, and awards.About AUTIXAUTIXis a digital identity and provenance platform for collectors, enthusiasts, and institutions. Its toolset includes permanent digital vehicle profiles, xEstimate™ AI valuations, QR and NFC identity, and xEvent™ event management. The company is based in McKinney, Texas, and is led by founder Jake Hamann.Event Page: autix.co/xevent/autix-unveilingPress Kit: autix.co/press/autix-iffMedia: hello@autix.co / theianflemingfoundation@gmail.com

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