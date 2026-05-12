Esomar convenes policymakers and research leaders at European Parliament for summit on trusted citizen insights

One-day event will explore how evidence-based research, validated insights and responsible use of data can strengthen public trust across Europe

Esomar is committed to ensuring that research, data and insights are used responsibly, transparently and in ways that strengthen trust.” — Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, president of the Esomar Council

BRUSSELS, OR, BELGIUM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global authority for the data, research and insights profession, will convene policymakers, institutional leaders and research experts this afternoon at the Citizen Insights Summit: Democracy in Focus at the European Parliament’s InfoHub in Brussels.

Co-organized with the European Parliament, the summit will examine how trusted research and validated citizen insights can help institutions navigate polarization, misinformation, demographic change and rapidly evolving information environments. Sessions throughout the afternoon will explore how research and citizen feedback can support policymaking, strengthen institutional understanding of public sentiment and improve resilience during periods of societal and geopolitical change.

Speakers include representatives from Esomar, the European Parliament, European Commission, NATO, Verian, Ipsos and other organizations working at the intersection of public opinion, policy and research innovation.

“Esomar is committed to ensuring that research, data and insights are used responsibly, transparently and in ways that strengthen trust,” said Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, president of the Esomar Council. “As institutions navigate technological change, geopolitical uncertainty and increasingly fragmented information environments, reliable citizen understanding matters more than ever. This summit highlights how the global insights community can help support more informed decisions and stronger societal resilience.”

The event will explore topics including democratic trust, misinformation, demographic change, longitudinal election research and the role of validated AI frameworks in governance. Discussions will also examine how qualitative and quantitative approaches can work together to strengthen understanding of shifting public attitudes and behaviors. A featured panel on international issues and EU public opinion will examine how recent global crises are reshaping political attitudes, public confidence and perceptions of stability across Europe.

The summit reflects Esomar’s broader commitment to strengthening trust in research, data and insights through ethical standards, transparency and responsible innovation.

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 9,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, thought leadership and advocacy, Esomar helps professionals and organisations navigate a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by AI, innovation and new methodologies. It connects a diverse global community, supports continuous learning and works to ensure that data and insights drive better decisions for business and society. www.esomar.org

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