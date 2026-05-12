BPX Highlights the Role of Digital Process Automation in Enterprise Digital Transformation

Digital Process Automation (DPA) is leading the charge by putting robots to work handling repetitive tasks across all types of systems.

Elevating Business Processes As a SAP Signavio Certified Partner.” — Rupal, CSO at BPX

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The shift from manual labor to intelligent systems is bolstering 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 and is done in a way that provides speed, scale and fluidity to integration.The days of needing a paper form or email chain to approve something are gone. DPA platforms like UiPath, Automation Anywhere and Pegasystems have created low-code ways to connect different types of applications (ERP, CRM, HRIS, etc.). Presently, businesses are able to automate everything from invoices to employee onboarding, which reduces cycle times by as much as 50% and eliminates many mistakes that existed in hybrid IT environments.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻DPA is based on three pillars:1. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for rule-based tasks2. Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) for unstructured data3. Workflow Orchestration for end-to-end flowsConsultants first perform a discovery process where they will audit a process to find out if it is suitable for 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 and use metrics such as volume, variability and value as part of the decision making process.Low-code builders allow non-technical users to create bots visually by using connectors to APIs and databases. When this is accompanied by AI capabilities, such as Natural Language Processing for parsing emails or Machine Learning for predicting exceptions, there is an opportunity to create the next wave of hyper-automation. This helps combine DPA, process mining and decision intelligence for the systems to become capable of self-optimizing.𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲-𝗪𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Digital transformation consulting uses DPA to remove silos. Finance departments can automate the procure-to-pay process, which allows for greater utilization of finance analysts in strategic forecasting. IT operations can utilize self-healing incident management, resulting in a 60% reduction in downtime. Sales departments have accelerated the quote-to-cash process with instant approvals leading to increased conversion rates.As Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX stated, “Digital Process Automation is how we facilitate digital transformation at an enterprise level by automating the actions and tasks that are redundant.'"In manufacturing, DPA provides a connection between IoT sensors and supply chain systems used for predictive maintenance. Healthcare organizations have streamlined the claims adjudication process, significantly lowering administrative costs. Retailers have offered personalized omnichannel experiences by automatically synching inventory across stores and online sales channels.Rupal Agarwal, Co-Founder of BPX added, "Organisations achieve hyper-efficiency and resilience to instability by engaging BPX for enterprise automation/digital transformation consulting."Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ Quantifiable benefits and case studies show that businesses adopting DPA experience productivity increases of 30%-50% within six months of implementing DPA solutions. A Fortune 500 bank was able to automate 200 different business processes resulting in $15 million in savings annually. Telecommunications companies reduced the time needed to resolve customer service inquiries from hours to minutes, leading to higher NPS scores. Logistics companies improved their last mile delivery process, reducing fuel consumption by 25%.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX pioneers 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 , digital transformation consulting, and enterprise automation for accelerated growth.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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