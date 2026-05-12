Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Conducted Collaborative Investment Promotion in the Yangtze River Delta Region to Empower the Coordinated Development of the Semiconductor and Integrated Circuit Industries

MACAU, May 12 - The Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, InvestHK, and the Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) jointly organised the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area-Yangtze River Delta Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference (Semiconductor and Integrated Circuit Industry Session)” in Suzhou on 8 May. The event aimed to enhance collaborative investment promotion in the Greater Bay Area and facilitate the high-quality development within the region’s industries. Highlighting the investment environment and policy advantages of the Greater Bay Area, the event attracted nearly 120 representatives from technology firms and research institutions in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Introducing Regional Industrial Policies and Showcasing Business Advantages in the Greater Bay Area

At the event, Mr. Zhu Xiaojun, Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, Miss LI King Tsz, Assistant Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of Hong Kong, and Mr. Leong Wa Fong, IPIM Director, shared their insights on the advantages and investment policies of the Greater Bay Area. IPIM Director Leong Wa Fong highlighted Macao’s institutional strengths and supportive policies in the high-tech sector when addressing the attending companies. He emphasised that Macao and Jiangsu are committed to furthering co-operation, leveraging the collective policy benefits of the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta. Additionally, he extended a warm invitation to semiconductor and integrated circuit companies in Jiangsu to utilise Macao’s platform for accessing global resources and markets.

On the same day, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao conducted a series of investment promotion activities, such as a “Symposium for Biopharmaceutical Enterprises”, a “Special Session for Semiconductor and Integrated Circuit Industries”, and site visit to the related enterprises. The objective was to provide a comprehensive overview of the business landscape and industrial support policies of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao to companies and institutions in the Yangtze River Delta region. Through investment promotion seminars and enterprise business matching sessions, the initiative aimed to facilitate the connection and co-ordinated development of industries in the Yangtze River Delta region and the Greater Bay Area.

Conducting Precise Investment Promotion to Facilitate Project Implementation

During the trip, IPIM team visited eight institutions and enterprises in Shanghai and Suzhou for investment promotion, spanning areas like the advanced medical innovation research institute, environmental protection technology and smart manufacturing, digital intelligent solutions, biomanufacturing technology, new energy and investment funds. By presenting Macao’s business advantages and support measures to local enterprises, IPIM team exchanged views with them on local development and co-operation models. Some business representatives believed that the Greater Bay Area could provide a series of supportive policies for them to establish a presence in the region. Coupled with the institutional advantages and platform functions of Hong Kong and Macao, there would be broad space for connection and collaboration in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, providing beneficial conditions for enterprises to expand into international markets and enhance research and development collaborations. Some enterprises already indicated their preliminary interest in expanding their business and “going global” through Macao as a platform.

Promoting Industrial Diversification Through Regional Co-operation

In the future, IPIM will further enhance “co-operative investment promotion” by collaborating with other departments and regional partners to deepen industrial alignment and co-operation. By introducing more investment projects that align with Macao’s industrial development direction, IPIM is committed to fostering Macao’s appropriately diversified economy and sustainable development. Through providing enterprises with more comprehensive services and support, IPIM aims to strengthen Macao’s positioning as a platform for regional collaboration and international exchange.