SUNG IL TEX’s Ricky Ng Highlights the Company’s Leadership in Sustainable Linings and Global Brand Partnerships

SUNG IL TEX leads the global shift from polyester to biodegradable linings as Sales Manager Ricky Ng shares insights on sustainable innovation.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Hong Kong to Global Fashion Houses, SUNG IL TEX Drives the Transition from Polyester to EcoVero™ Biodegradable LiningsAs the global fashion industry accelerates its shift toward sustainability, SUNG IL TEX, a Hong Kong–based supplier of garment linings and accessories, continues to lead the transition from conventional polyester to biodegradable materials. Ricky Ng, the company’s Sales Manager with over 17 years of experience, shares how SUNG IL TEX has become a trusted partner for international brands seeking eco‑friendly solutions.Empowering Global Brands Through Sustainable InnovationFounded in 2008, SUNG IL TEX has built a reputation for delivering high‑quality, linings to major fashion houses. The company’s commitment to innovation and transparency has positioned it at the forefront of the industry’s material transformation.“Our mission is simple,” said Ricky Ng. “To help brands achieve sustainability without compromising quality or design flexibility.”EcoVero™ Biodegradable Linings: The Future of Garment AccessoriesSUNG IL TEX’s EcoVero™ biodegradable lining offers a responsible alternative to traditional polyester. The material is fully biodegradable in soil and marine environments, reduces carbon emissions by over 50%, and maintains the same luxurious hand feel that designers expect.Ricky explained, “EcoVero™ linings are not just an option anymore — they’re becoming the standard. Brands appreciate that we can provide MOQ‑free color service, which allows them to experiment with sustainable materials without production constraints.Global Supply Network and Technical ExpertiseOperating from Hong Kong with production facilities in China, Vietnam, and Korea. SUNG IL TEX provides fast lead times and consistent quality across markets. Its product portfolio includes:EcoVero™ & Naia™ biodegradable liningsEuroflex Linen fabricRecycled polyester & Nylon liningsLow‑carbon pocketing materialsThe company’s integrated supply chain ensures flexibility and reliability for global clients adapting to new sustainability regulations such as the EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).Ricky Ng: A Bridge Between Brands and InnovationSince joining SUNG IL TEX in 2008, Ricky Ng has played a pivotal role in connecting global brands with sustainable material solutions. His expertise in product development and customer engagement has helped position the company as a leader in eco‑friendly linings.“Every conversation with a brand is about finding balance — between sustainability, performance, and aesthetics,” Ricky said. “That’s where SUNG IL TEX excels.”About SUNG IL TEXEstablished in 2008 in Hong Kong, SUNG IL TEX is a global supplier of garment linings and sustainable accessory materials. The company specializes in EcoVero™ biodegradable linings, Euroflex Linen, and recycled polyester linings, offering fast delivery, flexible MOQs, and premium quality standards. With a strong production network in China and Vietnam, SUNG IL TEX supports global brands in achieving their sustainability goals.

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