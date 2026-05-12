Road Haulage Market to Reach US$ 5.05 Trillion by 2032, Growing at a 5.0% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Road Haulage Market Share and Trends Analysis

Rising global trade, e-commerce growth, and expanding logistics infrastructure are driving strong demand in the road haulage market.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The road haulage market plays a vital role in the global transportation and logistics industry by enabling the movement of goods across domestic and international supply chains. Road haulage services are widely used for transporting industrial products, consumer goods, raw materials, and perishables due to their flexibility and cost efficiency. Rapid growth in e-commerce activities, rising industrial output, and increasing trade volumes are significantly contributing to the expansion of the market. Businesses are increasingly relying on road freight services to ensure timely deliveries, optimize inventory management, and improve supply chain efficiency.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global road haulage market size is likely to be valued at US$ 3.65 trillion in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.05 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2025−2032. The market is being driven by growing international trade activities, rising investments in transportation infrastructure, and increasing demand for efficient freight movement services. Full truckload transportation remains a leading segment due to its efficiency in large-scale goods movement. Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to strong manufacturing activity, rapid urbanization, expanding retail networks, and increasing investments in logistics infrastructure across emerging economies.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global road haulage market is projected to grow from US$ 3.65 trillion in 2025 to US$ 5.05 trillion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

➤ Rising e-commerce penetration and increasing cross-border trade activities are driving demand for efficient road freight transportation services globally.

➤ Expansion of transportation infrastructure projects is strengthening road connectivity and supporting long-distance haulage operations.

➤ Adoption of digital fleet management and route optimization technologies is improving operational efficiency and reducing transportation costs.

➤ Asia Pacific remains the leading regional market due to rapid industrialization and expanding logistics networks across emerging economies.

➤ Growing demand for temperature-controlled transportation and last-mile delivery services is creating new opportunities for haulage operators.

Market Segmentation

By Load Type

• Full Truckload (FTL)

• Less-Than-Truckload (LTL)

By Distance

• Short Haul

• Long Haul

By Vehicle Type

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

• Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCVs)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles(HCVs)

By Industry

• Food & Beverage

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Construction & Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Agriculture

• Others

By Cargo Type

• Dry

• Refrigerated

• Liquid

• Specialized

By Region

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• East Asia

• Europe

Regional Insights

North America

North America represents a significant share of the road haulage market due to its advanced transportation infrastructure and high freight movement demand. The region benefits from strong retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce industries that rely heavily on road transportation services. Growing investments in smart logistics technologies and fleet modernization are improving operational efficiency for haulage providers. Rising cross-border trade between the United States, Canada, and Mexico also contributes to sustained market growth.

Europe

Europe remains a key market driven by expanding trade networks and strong logistics connectivity among countries in the region. Strict transportation regulations and sustainability initiatives are encouraging fleet operators to adopt fuel-efficient and technologically advanced vehicles. Demand for temperature-controlled transportation and express delivery services continues to increase due to the growing pharmaceutical and food industries. Infrastructure modernization projects across European countries are also supporting market expansion.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominates the road haulage market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growth in manufacturing activities. Countries across the region are investing heavily in highways, logistics parks, and transportation infrastructure to support economic development. Expanding e-commerce activities and rising consumer demand for faster deliveries are further increasing the need for road freight services. The region’s growing export-oriented manufacturing sector also contributes significantly to market growth.

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Market Drivers

One of the major drivers of the road haulage market is the rapid expansion of global trade and e-commerce activities. Businesses across industries require efficient transportation networks to deliver products quickly and maintain smooth supply chain operations. The growing preference for online shopping has increased demand for reliable freight transportation and last-mile delivery services.

Infrastructure development is another important factor driving market growth. Governments worldwide are investing in highways, roads, and logistics corridors to improve transportation efficiency and support economic development. Improved road connectivity enables faster movement of goods and reduces transportation delays.

Market Opportunities

The growing adoption of digital logistics platforms presents significant opportunities for the road haulage market. Companies are increasingly using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, real-time tracking systems, and predictive analytics to improve operational efficiency. Digital freight matching platforms are helping businesses connect with transport providers more efficiently and reduce empty truck movements.

Emerging economies also offer strong growth opportunities due to expanding industrialization and infrastructure investments. Rising demand for consumer goods, construction materials, and manufacturing supplies is increasing freight transportation needs across developing regions. The expansion of cold chain logistics and specialized transportation services for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods is further creating new revenue streams for road haulage companies.

Company Insights

• DHL Freight

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

• FedEx Freight

• J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

• DSV A/S

• United Parcel Service (UPS)

• Maersk (Logistics & Services division)

• DFDS

• DB Schenker

• CEVA Logistics

• Nippon Express

• Kuehne + Nagel

• Uber Freight

• Convoy Inc.

• Sennder Technologies GmbH

• Delhivery

• BlackBuck

• Gati Ltd.

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Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The road haulage market is expected to witness stable growth in the coming years due to increasing trade activities, infrastructure expansion, and rising logistics demand worldwide. Advancements in digital transportation technologies, fleet automation, and smart logistics systems are likely to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Growing investments in sustainable transportation solutions and expanding freight requirements from e-commerce and industrial sectors will continue to create strong opportunities for market participants globally.

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