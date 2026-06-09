KING KHEMOO CONTINUES EMERGING AS ONE OF HOUSTON’S RISING INDEPENDENT RAP ARTISTS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Southern rap artist King Khemoo is preparing to enter a new chapter with the upcoming release of his highly anticipated album, “The Underground King,” alongside plans for a forthcoming headline tour campaign across key markets throughout the South and beyond.Representing Houston while blending influence from both Texas and Atlanta culture, King Khemoo has built one of the strongest emerging independent movements in the region. Through consistency, grassroots support, and strategic digital growth, the artist has generated more than 75 million streams across platforms while continuing to expand a loyal fanbase city by city.His momentum has been amplified by the viral success of his breakout single “Let’s Go,” which has generated more than 30 million views across TikTok and helped introduce his music and signature Southern sound to a rapidly growing national audience.Remaining fully independent under his imprint KINGPIN MUSIC, King Khemoo continues maintaining ownership and creative control while building his brand from the ground up without major label backing or industry co-signs.Leading the rollout is the upcoming single “Loco,” produced by Houston native Iceman Chamberlain. The record is expected to introduce the next era of King Khemoo’s sound while continuing the momentum that has positioned him among the South’s rising independent artists.“The Underground King” is expected to showcase King Khemoo’s evolution both musically and personally, blending street-rooted storytelling, Southern production, melodic influence, and raw ambition through the perspective of an artist navigating pressure, loyalty, survival, and growth in real time.The project arrives during a period of growing momentum surrounding the Houston artist, including increasing touring demand, rising streaming numbers, expanding media attention, and growing recognition throughout the independent music landscape.The campaign surrounding “The Underground King” is being led by music executive Darrian Smith of Desert Drive Co, who has contributed to campaigns and projects connected to companies including 300 Entertainment, Sony AWAL, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and Create Music Group.“King Khemoo has built something organic that can’t be manufactured,” says Darrian Smith. “This isn’t overnight hype. This is years of consistency, strategy, and real connection with people. ‘The Underground King’ represents the next phase of everything we’ve been building.”In support of the release, King Khemoo is preparing a headline tour designed to bring the world of “The Underground King” directly to fans through live performances, exclusive merchandise, pop-up activations, and immersive experiences connected to the expanding KINGPIN brand.Additional details regarding official release dates, tour cities, media appearances, and campaign rollouts will be announced in the coming weeks.For media inquiries, booking requests, interviews, or partnership opportunities, contact:Darrian SmithDesert Drive Codarrian@desertdriveco.com832-374-2284About King KhemooKing Khemoo is an independent recording artist from Houston, Texas known for his deep Southern sound, street-rooted storytelling, and entrepreneurial approach to music. Operating independently through his imprint KINGPIN MUSIC, he has generated more than 75 million streams and millions of social media views while building a loyal audience across Texas and beyond.About Desert Drive CoDesert Drive Co is a Houston-based music and entertainment company focused on artist development, marketing strategy, touring, and culture-driven campaign execution. Founded by music executive Darrian Smith, the company works across independent and major-label ecosystems to help develop emerging artists and long-term brands.

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