County grants available for Hana, Lanai and Molokai student and youth travel programs





Applications open today, due by June 15, 2026

Grant funding opportunities to support student and youth travel programs for Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi are now available, according to the County of Maui Department of Economic Development. Applications open today, May 11, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 15, 2026.

Eligible programs should provide meaningful travel experiences that expose participants to opportunities not readily available within their home communities. Travel funded through this program must directly serve students and youth from Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to explore, learn, compete and grow beyond the boundaries of geography,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “By investing in youth travel programs for Hāna, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi, we are opening doors to educational, cultural, leadership, workforce, athletic and enrichment experiences that empower our keiki to thrive, connect and bring their knowledge and inspiration back home to strengthen their communities.”

Applications are welcome from organizations that demonstrate strong community impact, accessible participation and clear outcomes related to youth development, education, leadership or workforce readiness.

For eligibility requirements, program guidelines and application material, visit https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit.

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/grantsoversight.

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