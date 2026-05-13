Strategy Before Spend: Search Sprout's New Consulting Arm Is Built for Small Business

Search Sprout Consultants

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As small businesses across the United States navigate economic uncertainty, rising costs, and a fiercely competitive digital landscape, Colorado-based agency Search Sprout is launching a dedicated marketing consultancy to help small and mid-sized businesses build clear, data-backed growth strategies before spending a single dollar on execution.The Castle Rock-based agency, known for results-driven SEO, paid advertising, and web marketing, launched its consulting arm to address a persistent problem: small businesses investing in disconnected tactics with no overarching strategy to tie them together."Most businesses jump into tactics — running ads, posting on social media, building a website — without a clear strategy connecting it all," said Joel Madtha , who leads digital transformation at Search Sprout. "The result is wasted budget, inconsistent messaging, and slow growth. Our consultancy exists for one reason: to give businesses a clear, data-backed digital strategy before a single dollar is spent on execution."The timing could not be more critical. According to a 2026 LocaliQ report, nearly 40% of U.S. small businesses are planning to increase their marketing budgets this year, yet over 52% operate with monthly marketing budgets under $1,000 and 50% have no employees dedicated to marketing. The result is a dangerous gap between ambition and execution — one that Search Sprout's consulting model is purpose-built to close.The consultancy is led by two seasoned experts. Tyler Mandroian, a former VP of Marketing with over 15 years of experience across SaaS, healthcare, and B2B services, specializes in turning complex business challenges into clear, revenue-generating strategies. Joel Madtha leads digital transformation at the firm, bringing deep expertise in SEO, PPC, and multi-channel campaigns with a performance-first focus on scalable growth for U.S. small businesses.Together, they offer four consulting practice areas: Digital Marketing Strategy — a prioritized roadmap based on goals and competitive landscape; Brand Launch — positioning and go-to-market planning for new or relaunching brands; Digital Transformation — guiding businesses through the shift to digital-first operations; and Revenue Optimization — a full funnel audit to identify where money is being left on the table.The launch comes against a backdrop of surging digital adoption nationally. Around 58% of small businesses now rely on digital marketing to connect with customers, and businesses typically earn $5 for every $1 spent. Yet 66% of small businesses say economic uncertainty will be challenging in the year ahead — making strategic, efficient marketing spend more important than ever.The numbers also underscore the stakes for businesses that delay building a proper strategy. Email marketing returns $36 for every dollar spent, SEO generates $22 for every $1 invested, and content marketing costs 62% less than outbound approaches while producing three times the leads. However, these returns are only realizable with a coherent strategy in place — exactly the gap Search Sprout's consultancy is designed to fill.In 2026, 60% of small businesses plan to raise marketing budgets, focusing on content marketing and digital advertising, according to Clutch research. Search Sprout's consulting engagements are structured to ensure those budget increases are deployed intelligently — not scattered across disconnected channels.The firm's process begins with a complimentary 45-minute discovery call, followed by a deep audit of a business's digital presence, competitors, and market opportunities. A custom strategic roadmap is then developed and presented before any execution begins. Engagements typically take two to four weeks, with ongoing monthly retainer options available for continuous strategic support.Search Sprout currently serves businesses across Colorado and nationally, with a particular focus on startups, growing SMEs, and in-house marketing teams seeking senior-level strategic direction. The agency has maintained a 5-star rating on Clutch, with clients citing responsiveness, measurable outcomes, and genuine market expertise as standout qualities."Strategy is the difference between spending and investing," said Mandroian. "We've seen too many good businesses burn through their budgets on the wrong channels at the wrong time. We're here to change that."Businesses interested in a complimentary discovery consultation can reach Search Sprout at (720) 443-1088 or by visiting searchsprout.co Search Sprout is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered at 3672 Rawhide Cir, Castle Rock, CO 80104. The agency specializes in SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, web design, brand building, and marketing consultancy for businesses

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