CB Therapeutics: After the Executive Order, Supply Becomes the Binding Constraint on Psychedelic Medicine

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The April 18, 2026 U.S. Executive Order on Psychedelic Medicines committed $50 million to ibogaine research, directed the FDA to issue priority review vouchers for qualifying psychedelic compounds, and opened a Right-to-Try pathway for investigational psychedelics. It joins international moves on the same trajectory in the Czech Republic, Germany, and Australia.As clinical-stage developers move toward commercial launch, supply becomes the next constraint. Botanical extraction is limited in scale and consistency; chemical synthesis is difficult or uneconomical for many of the relevant compounds, including the monoterpene indole alkaloids and tryptamines now drawing clinical attention. CB Therapeutics, a synthetic biology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is opening its biosynthesis platform to new research and commercial partners.The monoterpene indole alkaloid (MIA) family is one of the largest and most clinically important classes of plant-derived molecules in medicine, encompassing the cancer treatments vincristine and vinblastine, the antimalarial quinine, and a growing number of compounds under investigation for mental health and addiction. All MIAs share a common biosynthetic origin: strictosidine, the universal precursor from which the rest of the family branches. CB Therapeutics has engineered yeast strains that produce strictosidine and route it into downstream MIA programs through subsidiary TryptageniX, supported by one of the larger private IP portfolios in synthetic biology for psychedelic and natural-product compounds.“The Executive Order moves these molecules from the margins of medicine to a national priority. Clinical-stage developers will need partners with the science, the regulatory experience, and the manufacturing depth to support their programs at scale, and that is the role we have spent years preparing for,” said Sher Ali Butt, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder.“The molecule space here is enormous, and most of it has never been produced outside the plant or fungus, even though many of these compounds carry real potential for human health. Biosynthesis with affordable feedstocks, paired with AI, is how that chemistry becomes accessible,” said Jacob Vogan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder.CB Therapeutics is engaging with clinical-stage developers, ingredient and commercial partners, and synthetic biology platforms across its active programs: TryptageniX for rare and complex alkaloids, TryptageniX AI for synbio datasets for AI agents, Korvane for pain therapeutics, and Aevora for therapeutic peptides.About CB TherapeuticsCB Therapeutics is a synthetic biology company that engineers yeast strains to produce structurally complex natural products through precision fermentation. The Company works across tryptamines, ergolines, monoterpene indole alkaloids, cannabinoids, and therapeutic peptides, and operates a Carlsbad-based pilot biomanufacturing facility.For partnership inquiries, please contact info@cbthera.com.Forward-looking statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding market opportunity and the Company’s plans. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and may differ materially due to regulatory, scientific, commercial, and other factors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.