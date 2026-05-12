Bill to Modernize the Public Utilities Commission, Protect Ratepayers and Improve Oversight Clears Committee

The Senate Finance Committee today passed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Sunset. This legislation would extend the critical functions of the PUC while modernizing the commission to meet the needs of Coloradans.

HB26-1326 is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, and Assistant Majority Leader Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County. Without the bill, the PUC would expire on September 1, 2026.

“This bill ensures Colorado continues to lead in renewable energy and consumer protection, while prioritizing safety in our transportation, communications, and utility systems,” said Rodriguez. “We’re extending and modernizing the PUC to reflect today’s realities and set us up for the future.”

“How we travel, communicate, and power our lives all look completely different today than they did when the PUC was last renewed seven years ago,” said Cutter. “After months of work and negotiations between impacted groups, this bill strikes a balance that boosts renewable energy, strengthens safety from passenger rail to rideshare trips, cracks down on phone scams and bad actors, and improves community collaboration.”

The PUC is the primary regulator of Colorado’s electric, gas, water, telecommunications and transportation services. In 2019 , the PUC Sunset established a minimum value for the cost of carbon pollution. This helped modernize benefits to ratepayers and improve Colorado's clean energy transition.

HB26-1326 would extend the PUC's critical functions for another seven years while modernizing and boosting transparency within the agency. This would continue Colorado’s clean energy transition that will lower utility costs and foster new jobs.

Meeting Colorado’s renewable energy goals

To help Colorado meet its energy goals, this bill would update and streamline clean energy reporting requirements and scheduling for utility companies. The bill would boost transparency and accountability by allowing the PUC to investigate how to streamline and integrate energy planning proceedings and report its findings to the General Assembly. The bill would also help electrical utilities secure more renewable energy assets, such as wind and solar, by requiring the PUC to conduct a study regarding the barriers companies face towards joint procurement, or collaborative purchasing for a large-scale investment.

Improving Safety

This bill takes steps to improve rail, pipeline and transportation safety and security in Colorado. Under HB26-1326, state rail oversight would be aligned with federal law for consistency. The bill also includes the creation of an oversight program that would review, approve and monitor the creation and implementation of passenger and freight rail in Colorado.

The bill would also require rideshare companies to provide the commission’s contact information to riders for increased transparency. PUC staff receiving complaints would receive trauma informed training. HB26-1326 also requires activity buses, limos, and off-road scenic charters to receive scheduled inspections by the commission to ensure they are safe for travel.

Modernizing telecommunications and protecting consumers

Mobile, wireless, cellular, landline and satellite telecommunications fall under the PUC’s purview and are charged a fee to provide service in Colorado to help maintain and expand our state’s telecommunications infrastructure. This bill extends the fee to include more telecommunications systems, including web-based service providers, such as Google Voice or Zoom Phone.

To boost consumer protections and crack down on bad actors, this bill would increase the fees for companies that purchase no-call lists and sell them to other companies.

Improving local participation and engagement

HB26-1326 would encourage more local participation and decision-making by requiring the PUC to hire staff dedicated to engagement and communications to ensure inclusiveness and consistency in public comment hearings. To further improve representation, the PUC would create an equity task force to represent the interests of disproportionately impacted communities, workers, and income-qualified customers. The PUC would also be required to conduct a study on income-based energy assistance programs to improve funding access and equity.