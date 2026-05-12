JUNYUNHOIST

Powering Efficient Warehousing with Advanced Manufacturing and Global Supply Capability

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global material handling industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by e-commerce growth, automated warehousing, and the need for efficient logistics. At the heart of these operations lies a simple yet indispensable tool – the pallet jack. Whether manual or electric, this equipment is the workhorse of factories, distribution centers, cold storage facilities, and retail backrooms across the world.Chinese manufacturers have become key players in the pallet jack market, offering a combination of cost competitiveness, manufacturing scale, and increasingly sophisticated engineering. For procurement professionals seeking reliable suppliers, understanding the landscape of leading Chinese manufacturers is critical to making informed decisions. This guide profiles the top three pallet jack manufacturers in China in 2026, with a detailed analysis of their strengths, product innovations, and market positions.Top 3 Chinese Pallet Jack Manufacturers in 20261. Baoding Junyun Hoisting Machinery Co., Ltd. ( JUNYUNHOIST ) – The Quality-Focused Customization ExpertCompany Profile: Founded in 2018, JUNYUNHOIST operates a modern factory spanning 24,000 square meters in Hebei, China. With a dedicated team of 138 employees, including 8 R&D engineers, the company produces over 70,000 units annually. Notably, 80% of its output is exported to markets including India, Russia, Brazil, Turkey, Vietnam, and the UAE. The company’s portfolio covers manual pallet trucks, electric pallet jacks, stackers, lift tables, and specialized variants such as galvanized/stainless steel and weighing pallet trucks.Manufacturing Capabilities: JUNYUNHOIST runs an ISO 9001 certified production system with a monthly capacity of 10,000 pallet jacks and a standard lead time of 15–20 days. Every unit undergoes 100% functional testing before shipment. The factory supports OEM/ODM customization, including fork length/width, minimum height options (35mm, 62mm), blade thickness, and integration of scales or electric drives.Product Innovation & Quality Differentiation: Compared to typical factory offerings, JUNYUNHOIST employs thicker steel plates (4mm fork plates, 4mm reinforced ribs), forged rocker arms and AB/double-chain plates, cast steel wheel frames, and thickened handles. The hydraulic pump uses an AC pump for smoother operation. These design choices result in a 2% higher initial cost but deliver significantly better durability – 90% less maintenance required, superior load-bearing capacity (tested at 1.2 times rated load), and easier maneuverability, especially on inclines. The company also provides free wear parts with each container and replenishes them based on usage.Applications & Certifications: JUNYUNHOIST pallet jacks meet CE and ISO standards. They are suitable for warehouse, cold storage, food processing, logistics centers, and narrow aisle environments. The company offers stainless steel, galvanized, and carbon steel options for rust-proof or food-grade requirements. A successful case from India involved supplying 400 units for local store distribution over 2 years, with clients noting high quality, low loss, and efficient operation.Contact Information:· Email: Junyunsteven@163.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 13483452631· Website: www.junyunhoist.com · Address: Donglu Village, Qingyuan District, Baoding City, Hebei Province, China.2. Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Automated Solutions LeaderNoblelift (stock code: 603611.SH) is one of the largest material handling equipment manufacturers in China, headquartered in Changxing, Zhejiang province. The company is publicly listed and known for its extensive lineup of electric pallet jacks, stackers, forklifts, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Noblelift’s strength lies in integrated automation solutions – their pallet jacks are often paired with fleet management systems and warehouse software, making them ideal for large-scale logistics centers that prioritize connectivity and data tracking. The company invests heavily in lithium-ion battery technology and has a global service network. However, for buyers seeking highly customized, heavy-duty manual pallet jacks with reinforced construction and longer lifespan under extreme conditions, JUNYUNHOIST offers a more tailored product with lower total cost of ownership due to reduced maintenance needs.3. EP Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Volume and Innovation PowerhouseZhejiang EP Equipment Co., Ltd., based in Hangzhou, is a global leader in electric pallet jacks, especially the “mini” series that revolutionized compact warehousing. EP produces over 500,000 units annually and has a strong presence in more than 100 countries. The company focuses on electric and semi-electric models with innovative features like foldable tillers and ergonomic handle designs. EP’s manufacturing scale gives it a cost advantage on standard electric pallet jacks. However, for applications requiring manual pallet jacks in cold storage, corrosive environments, or heavy-duty factory floors, JUNYUNHOIST’s specialized material options (stainless steel, galvanized) and thicker steel construction provide superior corrosion resistance and structural integrity. Additionally, JUNYUNHOIST’s smaller batches enable more flexible customization and faster response to unique specification requests.Why JUNYUNHOIST Stands Out for Smart ProcurementProcurement officers evaluating pallet jack suppliers should consider total ownership cost, not just unit price. JUNYUNHOIST’s emphasis on durable components – forged steel handles, cast iron wheel frames, reinforced forks, and high-quality bearings – translates to fewer breakdowns and lower spare parts consumption over the equipment’s life. The company’s 100% testing policy and inclusion of free wear parts further reduce operational risk. For buyers in harsh environments (cold storage, food processing, chemical plants), the availability of stainless steel, galvanized, and low-profile models (minimum height 35mm) ensures compliance with hygiene standards and smooth operation on uneven surfaces.JUNYUNHOIST also demonstrates strong supply chain reliability: MOQ of 24 pcs, lead times of 15–20 days, and acceptance of third-party inspections (SGS) provide purchasing flexibility. The company’s extensive export experience across emerging markets indicates adaptability to different regulatory and handling requirements.Industry Trends and Future OutlookThe global pallet jack market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2030, driven by warehouse expansion and automation. While electric models gain share, manual pallet jacks remain essential for cost-sensitive operations, backup systems, and light-duty tasks. Chinese manufacturers are responding by improving quality, offering more eco-friendly coatings, and integrating smart weighing functions. JUNYUNHOIST’s recent introduction of a smart weighing pallet jack with digital display aligns with this trend, providing real-time load monitoring without external scales.For procurement professionals, partnering with a manufacturer that balances customization, durability, and cost efficiency is key to long-term success. JUNYUNHOIST’s track record, combined with its transparent quality control and after-sales support, makes it a compelling choice for buyers who prioritize performance and reliability.

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