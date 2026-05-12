California Civil Rights Summit Convenes Leaders, Artists, and Communities to Advance Solutions to Hate

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) hosted the California Civil Rights Summit at The Commonwealth Club of World Affairs, bringing together leaders, artists, organizers, and community members from across the state for a full day of dialogue, learning, and action focused on confronting hate and strengthening belonging. The gathering comes as new data shows roughly 3.1 million Californians experienced a hate act in the past year, with lasting impacts on safety, well-being, and community trust.

“People all across California are united in the fight against hate,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “This summit is an important reminder that, when we come together in community, we can bridge almost any divide. We heard from leaders across all walks of life who are making a difference for the people around them and who are committed to carrying that work forward. I am particularly grateful to our partners in the Stop the Hate program and at the Commission on the State of Hate for being key leaders in our state’s work to help keep California a place where everyone belongs.”

Throughout the full-day summit, participants engaged in panel discussions, interactive workshops, and cultural programming that blended policy, culture, and lived experience. Conversations examined how policy, grassroots organizing, and community-based services can work together to prevent hate and support impacted communities. The summit highlighted core statewide programs including California vs Hate, a reporting and support network, and Stop the Hate, which has funded community-based prevention and victim services.

The morning opened with a fireside conversation featuring Bamby Salcedo and Russell Roybal on lived experience and community-based advocacy, followed by a plenary discussion on California’s role in developing policies and programs to prevent hate and support victims. Cultural programming also played a central role, with performances by hip-hop artist and activist Ruby Ibarra and San Francisco Drag Laureate Per Sia reflecting the lived realities behind the data, offering moments of connection, reflection, and resilience.

Afternoon programming included a public forum on findings from the California Commission on the State of Hate, offering new data on how hate is affecting communities across the state and outlining strategies for response. Participants joined interactive workshops on navigating division, cross-cultural solidarity, and social justice through storytelling. Additional panels addressed the role of media, sports, and popular culture in shaping public understanding of discrimination and civil rights, featuring Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Co-founder and CMO Edreece Arghandiwal and Center for Cultural Power Founder Favianna Rodriguez.

As the California Civil Rights Summit closed, speakers and attendees underscored that addressing hate requires sustained, coordinated action across sectors and communities, with participants leaving with new tools, strengthened partnerships, and a shared focus on what comes next.

For more information about California vs Hate and available resources, visit www.cavshate.org. You can learn more by checking out photos and video of the summit.