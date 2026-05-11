DHLM staff member appointed to Hawaiʻi Judicial Selection Commission

We’re proud to share that Ailina Tagupa-Laborte, a planner in DHLM’s Finance Division, has been appointed to serve on the Hawaii Judicial Selection Commission.

Appointed by Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, Ailina will serve a six-year term from April 2, 2026 through April 1, 2032.

The Judicial Selection Commission plays a critical role in Hawaiʻi’s judicial system, reviewing applicants for judicial vacancies and selecting qualified nominees for consideration by the appropriate appointing authorities. The Commission also evaluates whether sitting judges should be retained, helping ensure a fair and accountable judiciary.

“I’m really honored to serve on the Judicial Selection Commission. It’s a meaningful opportunity to be part of a process that has a real impact on the integrity of our judicial system and the trust people place in it.” said Tagupa-Laborte. “Throughout my career, I’ve learned the importance of approaching complex issues with both fairness and perspective. I was raised with a strong sense of kuleana and the belief in doing what is pono, and I carry those values with me in my work. I’m grateful for the chance to bring that mindset to this role.”