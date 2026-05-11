Managing Director Mike Formby to depart City administration for new leadership role

Formby, left, with Mayor Blangiardi. Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu.

HONOLULU — Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday that Managing Director Michael Formby will depart the City and County of Honolulu later this month after accepting a new position as the chief executive officer of Hawaiʻi-based maritime innovation group Pacific Marine & Supply Company.

Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram will assume the role of Managing Director Designate upon Formby’s departure.



Formby has served as Managing Director since the beginning of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration in January 2021, helping lead Oʻahu through some of the most significant challenges and initiatives in recent history, including the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery, major infrastructure and housing initiatives, emergency management operations, and various modernization efforts across city government.



“Over the past five and a half years, Mike Formby has been one of the driving forces behind this administration and a key architect in helping move the City and County of Honolulu forward,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Throughout our entire time at Honolulu Hale, Mike has led with professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to public service. He brought experience, calm leadership, and a deep understanding of how government can and should work for the people of Honolulu.



“On behalf of our entire administration and the residents of Oʻahu, I want to thank Mike for his countless contributions, his loyalty, and most of all his friendship,” added Mayor Blangiardi. “While we will miss his leadership at Honolulu Hale, we know he will continue making a tremendous impact for Hawaiʻi in this important new role.”

Mike Formby, far left, with Mayor Blangiardi and Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram.

Jayaram, who currently serves as Deputy Managing Director, will oversee day-to-day city operations as Managing Director Designate following Formby’s departure. Additional details regarding the leadership transition will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Krishna Jayaram has been an integral part of our administration and has played a critical role in helping move many of our key priorities forward,” added Blangiardi. “He is a thoughtful and highly respected leader who understands both the complexity of city government and the importance of delivering results for the people of O‘ahu. Krishna has earned the trust and confidence of our cabinet, our employees, and our community, and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead and get the job done during this transition.”

Formby says that serving the people of Honolulu has been one of the greatest honors of his professional career.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Mayor Blangiardi, our department directors, City employees, and community partners over the past five and a half years,” Formby said. “Together, we faced historic challenges and made meaningful progress on behalf of the people of Oʻahu. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve this community and look forward to continuing to contribute to Hawaiʻi in this next chapter.”

Formby’s final day with the City and County of Honolulu will be May 29.

—PAU—