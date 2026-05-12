VOICEplug AI Named TiE50 Winner at TiEcon 2026 for Deploying Voice AI at Scale — Drive-Thru to Ordering to Reservations

Company recognized for deploying conversational AI in high-volume restaurants, to automate phone ordering, drive-thru, and reservations with speed, reliability

VOICEplug AI's strong technology platform, combined with demonstrated market traction, made them a standout among this year’s TiE50 winners” — Kumar Sripadam, Chair of the TiE50 Awards

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOICEplug AI, a leading provider of Voice AI solutions for restaurants and hospitality businesses serving hundreds of restaurant locations across 20+ countries, has been recognized as a TiE50 Winner at TiEcon 2026, the flagship annual conference hosted by TiE Silicon Valley.The TiE50 Awards recognize high-potential technology companies building innovative and impactful products across artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, healthcare, climate tech, and other emerging sectors. The program has historically recognized startups that have gone on to become influential category leaders globally.VOICEplug AI was selected for its work deploying Voice AI systems across restaurant phone ordering reservations , and guest engagement — one of the most operationally demanding environments for conversational AI. The company’s deployments span national and regional restaurant chains, with integrations across leading point-of-sale platforms and OpenTable, the world’s largest restaurant reservation network.While much of the AI industry remains focused on model benchmarks and controlled demonstrations, VOICEplug AI has focused on solving real operational problems inside restaurants, where speed, accuracy, reliability, and customer experience directly impact revenue.“For years, AI has largely been evaluated in controlled environments — benchmarks, demos, and isolated use cases,” said Jay Ruparel, CEO of VOICEplug AI. “But real-world operations are messy. Restaurants operate under constant pressure with noise, urgency, unpredictable customer behavior, and virtually no tolerance for mistakes. That’s where AI is truly tested.We believe the next generation of AI companies will not be defined by who has the most impressive demo, but by who can deploy AI reliably inside real business environments at scale. Restaurants happen to be one of the hardest environments to solve for, which is exactly why we chose this industry.”At TiEcon 2026, VOICEplug AI presented its broader vision for how AI is enabling Voice Commerce and how Voice AI is transforming restaurant operations by helping brands automate guest interactions across phone, drive-thru, and reservation channels while maintaining speed, consistency, and hospitality standards.The company’s technology is designed specifically for the complexity of restaurant workflows, enabling operators to handle high call volumes, reduce missed orders, improve service responsiveness, and support staff during peak operating hours.VOICEplug AI was also selected to present on the “Meet The Drapers” platform during TiEcon 2026, highlighting growing investor and industry interest in applied AI systems capable of operating reliably in live commercial environments. The selection underscores investor appetite for AI companies demonstrating real-world deployment velocity — not just technical capability.Kumar Sripadam, Chair of the TiE50 Awards said “VoicePlug’s AI technology empowers restaurants to streamline their ordering processes, making restaurant operations more efficient and effective. Their strong technology platform, combined with demonstrated market traction, made VoicePlug a standout among this year’s TiE50 winners”Shabd Vaid, Co-Chair of the TiE50 Awards, added, “VoicePlug AI is addressing a real operational pain point with a practical application of Voice AI. In our diligence, we were impressed by the team’s focus, customer orientation, and the potential for their platform to improve ordering, service efficiency, and customer experience at scale.”Industry adoption of Voice AI has accelerated significantly as restaurants face ongoing labor shortages, increasing customer expectations, and rising operational complexity across ordering and guest communication channels. The U.S. restaurant industry alone generates more than $1.1 trillion in annual sales, with a growing share of transactions occurring through off-premise channels such as phone, takeout, and drive-thru ordering.VOICEplug AI believes voice interfaces will become an increasingly important layer in how businesses manage customer interactions — particularly in industries where real-time responsiveness and operational efficiency are critical.The TiE50 recognition follows continued momentum for the company as restaurant brands increasingly adopt Voice AI technologies to modernize operations and improve guest experiences.###About VOICEplug AIVOICEplug AI is a leading provider of Voice AI solutions for restaurants and hospitality businesses. The company helps restaurant operators automate phone ordering, drive-thru interactions, reservations, and guest communications using conversational AI technology built specifically for high-volume restaurant environments. VOICEplug AI integrates with major restaurant systems and workflows to help operators improve efficiency, increase responsiveness, and enhance guest experiences at scale.

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