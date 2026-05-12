ThermaSun Launches Mass-Market Zinc Sunscreen as Regulators Move Against Chemical UV Filters

ThermaSun's New Mineral Sunscreen Product Range

Made by VeganicSKN in Australia using non-nano zinc oxide, ThermaSun's goal is to remove the price barrier that has kept zinc sunscreen out of the mass market.

If chemical UV filters are being restricted, questioned or phased out, the market needs a mineral alternative that is actually accessible.” — Jospeh Mizikovsky

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As regulators around the world reassess chemical UV filters, ThermaSun is launching with a direct challenge to the sunscreen industry: if zinc oxide is the future of sun protection, it has to become affordable enough for everyone.Developed by VeganicSKN, ThermaSun is an Australian-made mineral sunscreen range built around non-nano zinc oxide as the active UV filter. The range launches with Face & Body Zinc Sunscreen SPF50 from $4.99 RRP for 100g, alongside larger 240g formats and 1kg pump packs for families, workplaces, schools, resorts, councils and bulk commercial buyers.The launch comes as sunscreen regulation enters a new phase. In the United States, the FDA’s proposed sunscreen order identifies zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as the only sunscreen active ingredients currently proposed as generally recognised as safe and effective, while PABA and trolamine salicylate are proposed as not GRASE because of safety concerns. The FDA has also said more data is needed for 12 other sunscreen actives, including commonly used chemical UV filters such as oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, homosalate and avobenzone. In Europe, 4-Methylbenzylidene Camphor, known as 4-MBC, has been prohibited in cosmetic products following safety concerns raised by the European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety. In Hawaii, oxybenzone and octinoxate are restricted at state level, while Maui County has gone further by requiring mineral-only sunscreens made with non-nanotized zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.ThermaSun’s position is that the next stage of sunscreen reform cannot be limited to regulation. It also has to solve affordability.“For years, the industry argument has been that mineral sunscreen is too expensive to replace chemical UV filters at scale,” said Joseph Mizikovsky, CEO of VeganicSKN. “ThermaSun was created to challenge that. If regulators, retailers and consumers are moving toward zinc oxide, then zinc sunscreen cannot remain a boutique product. It has to be priced for families, schools, workers and everyday use.”ThermaSun is manufactured and packaged by VeganicSKN in Brisbane and uses ZinClear, an Australian-made non-nano zinc oxide active ingredient supplied by ASX-listed Advance ZincTek, is Australia’s largest manufacturer of cosmetic and pharmaceutical-grade zinc oxide for sunscreens and personal care products.“The issue is bigger than one brand,” Mizikovsky said. “If chemical UV filters are being restricted, questioned or phased out, the market needs a mineral alternative that is actually accessible. ThermaSun is our answer to that problem: Australian-made zinc sunscreen at mass-market prices.”The launch range includes Face & Body Zinc Sunscreen SPF50, Kids Zinc Sunscreen SPF50, Sport Pro Zinc Sunscreen SPF50, Mozzie Barrier Zinc Sunscreen SPF50, Gentle Apricot Zinc Sunscreen SPF30 and Work-Shield Pro 40% Zinc Sunscreen SPF50+.The range is designed for high-frequency sunscreen use: family bathrooms, school bags, beach bags, work utes, surf clubs, resorts, outdoor events and job sites. The Work-Shield Pro 40% Zinc Sunscreen SPF50+ format is designed for outdoor workers and high-exposure industries, including construction, mining, agriculture, councils and other workplaces where sun exposure is part of the job.ThermaSun is also opening wholesale supply to pharmacies, retailers, resorts, schools, councils, mining companies, construction companies and corporate wellness programs seeking mineral sunscreen at scale.“Zinc oxide should not be treated as a luxury upgrade,” Mizikovsky said. “It is one of the most important tools the sunscreen category has. The commercial challenge is making it affordable enough to replace the petrochemical UV filter model. That is what ThermaSun is here to do by releasing a zinc sunscreen that is priced below most mass market chemical sunscreens on Australian supermarket shelves.”For more information, visit thermasun.com.au.

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