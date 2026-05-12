MyCommunityToday Introduces AI-Supported Interactivity Features Powered by Deal Chief to Enhance Community Engagement

With Deal Chief, we are able to support more meaningful interactions by surfacing content that encourages participation and engagement across both mobile and web platforms.” — said Saied Agahi, CEO of MyCommunityToday

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunityToday announced enhanced interactivity features across its mobile and web applications, supported by its artificial intelligence (AI) engine, Deal Chief . The interactivity framework is designed to enable users to engage directly with content, participate in discussions, and create their own interactive experiences within the platform.The interactivity features allow users to interact with social media–style content, including posts and polls, as well as create their own content such as updates, discussions, and community messages. These capabilities are intended to support active participation and strengthen connections within local communities.According to MyCommunityToday, Deal Chief plays a key role in enhancing interactivity by identifying relevant content and prioritizing posts, polls, and discussions that align with user interests and engagement patterns.Interactive Content and ParticipationThe interactivity features enable users to:Engage directly with posts and polls within the platformParticipate in discussions and respond to community contentCreate their own posts, polls, and announcementsShare ideas, updates, and messages with their local communityThese tools are designed to support two-way communication, allowing users to both consume and contribute content.AI-Driven Interaction EnhancementDeal Chief contributes to interactivity by:-> Analyzing user behavior and engagement patterns-> Prioritizing relevant posts, polls, and discussions-> Highlighting trending content within the community-> Supporting content discovery that encourages participationThis approach is intended to increase the visibility of meaningful interactions and improve overall user engagement.Cross-Platform AccessibilityMyCommunityToday confirmed that interactivity features are available across both its mobile application and web platform. Users can access and participate in interactive content regardless of device, ensuring a consistent experience.Integration Within the Platform EcosystemThe interactivity features are integrated with other components of the platform, including the Home Feed and community-driven content systems. This integration allows users to discover and engage with interactive content in real time.Ongoing DevelopmentMyCommunityToday indicated that it will continue to refine interactivity features, with future updates expected to enhance user participation and content engagement.About Deal ChiefDeal Chief is an AI engine developed by MyCommunityToday. It supports content discovery and interaction by analyzing user behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns.About MyCommunityTodayMyCommunityToday is a community centered technology company offering an innovative appless app platform that connects users with local businesses services and neighborhood resources. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence custom digital solutions SEO optimization services and a community first philosophy MyCommunityToday empowers merchants with enterprise grade technology while providing users with a personalized and meaningful local digital experience.Media Contact:Phone: 1-877-I-GO-MYCTEmail: contacts@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://gomycommunity.com

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