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Destiny Martial Arts Academy Announces Special Summer Enrollment Promotion

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Destiny Martial Arts Academy

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Adult Martial Arts Classes

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Kids Martial Arts

We are thrilled to offer this summer promotion to encourage kids and families to stay active and learn the life skills martial arts provide.”
— Brooke
PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny Martial Arts Academy Announces Special Summer Enrollment Promotion

Destiny Martial Arts Academy is excited to announce the launch of its Summer Enrollment Special, offering an incredible opportunity for families to get active this summer with martial arts training. Starting now, new students can enroll for only $325, a value-packed offer that includes two months of classes, three classes per week, a uniform, and a special summer t-shirt.

This promotion is designed to give children and families a fun, engaging way to stay active during the summer while learning valuable martial arts skills. Whether you're looking to enhance discipline, focus, fitness, or self-defense techniques, Destiny Martial Arts Academy provides a supportive environment for students of all ages and skill levels.

Summer Enrollment Special:

Only $325
Includes 2 months of training
3 classes per week
Uniform and Summer T-shirt included

Location:
Destiny Martial Arts Academy
13644 N 75th Ave. Ste 103, Peoria, AZ 85381
Phone: 623-213-8457
Website: www.destinymaa.com

“We are thrilled to offer this summer promotion to encourage kids and families to stay active and learn the life skills martial arts provide,” said Brooke, the owner of Destiny Martial Arts Academy. “It’s a great time to join us, have fun, and make lasting memories.”

The promotion is valid for a limited time(July 31, 2026) and is open to all new students. Spaces are filling up fast, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

For more information or to sign up, call Destiny Martial Arts Academy at 623-213-8457 or visit their website at www.destinymaa.com.

About Destiny Martial Arts Academy:
Destiny Martial Arts Academy offers world-class martial arts training for individuals of all ages. With experienced instructors and a focus on developing strong character, confidence, and leadership, Destiny Martial Arts Academy provides an empowering environment for students to grow and achieve their full potential.

Destiny Martial Arts Academy
Destiny Martial Arts Academy
+1 (623) 213-8457
destinymartialartsacademy@gmail.com
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Destiny Martial Arts Academy Announces Special Summer Enrollment Promotion

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