Continued Temporary Housing Assistance Still Available for Los Angeles County Wildfire Survivors

Homeowners and renters working toward permanent, safe housing following the 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires can still apply for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance (CTHA), which currently runs through July 9, 2026 for those who qualify.

If you registered with FEMA prior to the deadline date of March 31, 2025, and either have not found permanent housing, received any FEMA funding for Rental Assistance (RA), or insurance coverage for a rental has been exhausted, you could be eligible for Rental Assistance. Registered households are encouraged to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or make updates to your FEMA application on www.DisasterAssistance.gov to request Rental Assistance.

What Is FEMA RA and CTHA?

FEMA’s Rental Assistance helps eligible homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing if their primary residence was damaged by the 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires.

Initial RA is typically a two‑month grant to help cover temporary housing costs, that can include deposit, rent, and utilities.

If you are still displaced from your home following the initial RA grant and you can show documentation that RA was used for temporary housing, you may request CTHA.

CTHA provides additional rental assistance following the initial RA grants in increments of 2-3 months.

Why Acting Now Matters

Housing Assistance funding is not open-ended. By law, FEMA Housing Assistance cannot be a duplication of benefits and is funded up to 18 months from the date of the federal disaster declaration.

If you are a FEMA registered homeowner or renter who is still displaced from your home and you have exhausted all your rental resources you should contact FEMA to determine your eligibility for RA or CTHA program.

Who Qualifies for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance?

To be eligible to apply for CTHA, survivors must:

Have been awarded initial Rental Assistance and show that they used this money to pay for temporary housing.

Be unable to return to their pre‑disaster residence because it is not safe to live in, or no longer available due to the disaster.

Demonstrate continued financial need caused by the disaster.

Have a permanent housing plan and show that they are actively working toward that goal (for example, rebuilding, repairing, or securing other long‑term housing).

If you receive a grant, keep all receipts for rent and eligible utilities each month. These documents help FEMA confirm that assistance is being used for housing and support your eligibility for extensions.

If you are unsure whether you meet these conditions, contact FEMAs Hotline at 800-621-3362 to review your situation.

How to Apply for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance

If you were initially approved for Rental Assistance, an application for CTHA may be mailed to you about 15 days after your grant is approved. If you do not receive a form but still need help, contact FEMA at 800‑621‑3362.

You can return your CTHA request form and supporting documents to FEMA in any of the following ways: