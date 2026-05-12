DROFEN MACHINERY Achieves Milestone with High-Speed Insulin Pen Assembly Line Validation

DROFEN MACHINERY — Turnkey Project-Delivery Partner for Injection Pen Assembly Lines

DROFEN MACHINERY completes FAT for its 160 pcs/min insulin pen assembly line, reinforcing its single-source turnkey role for global CDMOs.

We don't just deliver the assembly line; we provide the injection pens and the regulatory support to bring therapies to market faster.” — Jordan, Managing Director, DROFEN MACHINERY

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global demand for diabetes management and GLP-1 therapies continues to accelerate, pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeking more efficient ways to scale their production. Addressing this critical industry need, DROFEN MACHINERY has announced the successful Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) completion of its latest high-speed insulin pen assembly line, designed to operate at an impressive 160 pieces per minute.The rapid growth in the GLP-1 and insulin markets has placed immense pressure on Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) to rapidly expand their manufacturing capabilities. However, integrating complex injection pen assembly equipment while maintaining strict regulatory compliance remains a significant hurdle. DROFEN MACHINERY tackles this challenge head-on by serving as a single-source partner, offering a comprehensive turnkey solution that goes beyond traditional equipment supply."Scaling up production for critical therapies like insulin and GLP-1 requires more than just fast machinery; it demands a seamlessly integrated process," said Jordan Xu, Managing Director at DROFEN MACHINERY. "Our recent FAT success demonstrates our commitment to providing a complete ecosystem. We don't just deliver the assembly line; we provide the injection pens and the rigorous regulatory support necessary to bring these vital treatments to market faster."A Complete Solution for Modern InjectablesThe newly validated line encompasses both pre-assembly and final assembly processes, ensuring the precise integration of mechanical components and drug cartridges. By operating at 160 pcs/min, the system significantly boosts throughput without compromising on quality or precision.What sets DROFEN MACHINERY apart in the highly competitive pharmaceutical equipment sector is its holistic project-delivery model. Rather than forcing clients to coordinate between multiple vendors for devices, machinery, and compliance documentation, DROFEN offers a unified approach. This includes the equipment, the injection pens themselves, and full regulatory validation support, ensuring all systems meet stringent international standards.Built with compliance at its core, the assembly line features robust data integrity measures aligned with 21 CFR Part 11 and follows GAMP5 guidelines. This meticulous attention to regulatory requirements ensures that pharmaceutical companies can confidently navigate the complex approval processes in global markets."By bundling the device, the automated assembly technology, and the comprehensive validation framework, we eliminate the interface risks that typically delay production scale-ups," added Xu. "Our goal is to empower our clients to focus on what they do best: producing life-saving therapies."As pharmaceutical companies continue to navigate the complexities of the modern injectables market, partnerships that offer end-to-end solutions are becoming increasingly vital. With its latest high-speed assembly line, DROFEN MACHINERY continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for global CDMOs and pharmaceutical manufacturers.About DROFEN MACHINERY:DROFEN MACHINERY EQUIPMENT CO., LTD is a specialized turnkey project-delivery partner focused on advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment. With deep expertise in injection pen assembly lines and pre-filled syringe filling systems, the company provides comprehensive solutions that bridge the gap between mechanical engineering and pharmaceutical compliance.

We provide equipment, pen platform support, and regulatory & validation guidance as a single-source package.

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