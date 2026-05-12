Smart City Networks Announces Key Internal Promotions to Support Continued Growth

Smart City Networks

Strengthening leadership across key operational teams to support evolving venue technology needs and long-term industry growth.

As the needs of our venues and clients evolve, having experienced leaders in place ensures we can continue delivering the level of service and performance the industry expects.” — Mark Haley, President

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for high-performance connectivity continues to grow across the convention center industry, Smart City Networks is reinforcing its leadership team through a series of strategic internal promotions. These advancements reflect the company’s ongoing investment in its people and its commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality service across its national portfolio.This quarter, Smart City Networks has promoted several leaders whose experience, performance, and collaborative approach have played a key role in supporting major events and long-standing venue partnerships. Their expanded responsibilities will help drive alignment across teams, support future growth, and enhance the delivery of technology solutions company-wide.Chris Wharry has been promoted to Regional Director – Texas, where he will oversee Smart City’s presence across one of its most active markets. In this role, he will support strategic initiatives and work closely with venue partners, including ongoing planning efforts tied to the expansion of the George R. Brown Convention Center “I’m honored to step into the Director role and grateful for the trust the organization has placed in me,” said Wharry. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside such a talented team, and I’m excited to continue building on our momentum.”Jesse Gallegos has been promoted to General Manager, GRB Telecom & Utilities at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. His leadership has been instrumental in maintaining strong performance and supporting the venue’s telecommunications infrastructure.Jen Way has been promoted to Senior Director, Products and Standards. In this role, she will guide the development and alignment of Smart City’s technology offerings across its venues, with a focus on product consistency, training initiatives, and the integration of emerging technologies.“I’m looking forward to supporting the teams behind our work and strengthening how we develop and deliver our products,” said Way.Necayla Lowery has been promoted to General Manager at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Known for her strong client relationships and service-focused leadership, her promotion reflects both her expertise and her impact at the venue level.Alex Gilliam has transitioned into the role of Project Manager within the Engineering team. His background in venue delivery and technical execution positions him to support complex infrastructure initiatives across the company’s portfolio."These promotions represent a continued focus on building leadership from within,” said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. “As the needs of our venues and clients evolve, having experienced leaders in place ensures we can continue delivering the level of service and performance the industry expects.”By advancing talent from within the organization, Smart City Networks continues to strengthen its foundation while positioning itself for future growth. This approach reinforces the company’s ability to adapt to the increasing demands of modern events while maintaining a consistent, high-quality experience for partners, clients, and attendees.For more information about Smart City Networks, visitAbout Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With more than 40 years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity that supports the success of events of all sizes.

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