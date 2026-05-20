Lorenzo Law Group Announces Office Expansion to Orlando to Support Central Florida Immigrants

Our mission has always been to protect and empower the Hispanic community...” — Carlos Lorenzo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lorenzo Law Group, an immigration law firm featuring a fully bilingual team, has opened a new office in Orlando, Florida. This expansion brings comprehensive legal assistance directly to the growing Hispanic community in Central Florida, ensuring families and individuals receive clear and empathetic representation for their immigration cases.The firm guides clients through a variety of critical immigration processes, including family-based petitions, removal defense, adjustment of status, waivers, and business immigration. Lorenzo Law Group provides personalized consultations and tailored legal solutions to residents in and around Orlando, including Pine Hills, Kissimmee , Sanford, and Deltona."Our mission has always been to protect and empower the Hispanic community by providing honest and effective legal representation," Lorenzo Law Group founder Carlos Lorenzo said. "Opening an office in Orlando allows us to reach more families who need a dedicated advocate in their corner."In Central Florida, a recent surge in immigration arrests has made it more crucial than ever for families and detainees to access clear legal support, timely communication, and effective defense. The Lorenzo Law Firm Orlando office provides direct access to counsel for those detained at Orange County Jail and the ability to represent clients in person at Orlando Immigration Court.Every attorney at Lorenzo Law Group brings a Hispanic heritage and firsthand knowledge of what it means to start over in a new country. The entire team has faced the same legal complexities, language hurdles, and social challenges that their clients encounter each day.Whether seeking family reunification, employment authorization, or a green card renewal, the attorneys at Lorenzo Law Group work diligently to help clients navigate the U.S. immigration system and keep their families together.About Lorenzo Law GroupLorenzo Law Group is an immigration law firm founded in 2022 by Carlos Lorenzo. With offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Florida, the firm comprises of Hispanic professionals who understand the immigrant experience firsthand. The bilingual team provides strategic legal guidance for family immigration, asylum, naturalization, and removal defense. Lorenzo Law Group is dedicated to helping individuals resolve their legal status and build a secure future in the United States, even if they entered the U.S. without documents. For more information or to schedule a consultation in Spanish, visit lorenzolawgroup.com.

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