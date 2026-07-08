Summer Enrollment at Destiny Martial Arts Academy - Limited Time Left

Destiny Martial Arts Academy Kids Martial Arts Kids Self-defense Classes

It’s a wonderful opportunity for kids to grow their confidence and develop valuable life skills in a fun and supportive setting.” — Brooke

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer Enrollment at Destiny Martial Arts Academy - Limited Time LeftJuly 24th – Destiny Martial Arts Academy is reminding families and those interested in martial arts that the Summer Enrollment Special will end soon, on July 31st, 2026. This offer includes two months of martial arts training, three classes per week, a uniform, and a summer t-shirt, all for $325.This opportunity provides a great way to get started with martial arts, offering benefits such as improved fitness, focus, and discipline in a supportive environment.Summer Enrollment Includes:2 months of training3 classes per weekUniform and Summer T-shirtLocation:Destiny Martial Arts Academy13644 N 75th Ave. Ste 103, Peoria, AZ 85381Phone: 623-213-8457Website: www.destinymaa.com “We’ve had a great response to our Summer Enrollment Special,” said Brooke, owner of Destiny Martial Arts Academy. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for kids to grow their confidence and develop valuable life skills in a fun and supportive setting.”With only a week left, the Summer Enrollment Special ends July 31st. For more information or to enroll, call Destiny Martial Arts Academy at 623-213-8457 or visit their website at www.destinymaa.com About Destiny Martial Arts Academy:Destiny Martial Arts Academy offers martial arts training with a focus on building discipline, respect, and leadership. Students develop both physically and mentally, benefiting from expert instruction in a welcoming environment.

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