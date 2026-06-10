Chartered Institute's CCS™ Certification Empowers Customer Leaders to Build Scalable, High-Impact Retention Strategies

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified Customer Success Manager (CCS™) Program for Customer Success Specialists

The CCS™ program will equip professionals with practical tools and data driven strategies to lead structured customer success initiatives, improve retention, and deliver measurable business outcomes.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a global provider of executive certification programs, has announced the launch of the Certified Customer Success Manager (CCS™) program. The program is developed with input from customer success leaders and industry practitioners to help organizations strengthen customer retention, expansion, and long-term customer value.The CCS™ curriculum focuses on core customer success and lifecycle management topics including customer success strategy, customer segmentation, customer journey design, onboarding frameworks, and customer health scoring. Participants will learn how to design structured engagement models, accelerate time to value, reduce churn, and improve customer lifetime value.The program also covers practical implementation areas such as predictive analytics, retention forecasting, Voice of the Customer programs, renewal management, and customer success technology enablement. Participants will gain tools and frameworks to build scalable customer success functions, drive proactive engagement, and unlock expansion and advocacy opportunities.“Customer Success plays a critical role in driving sustainable growth and long-term customer value,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CCS™ program will equip professionals with practical tools and data driven strategies to lead structured customer success initiatives, improve retention, and deliver measurable business outcomes.”The CCS™ program, fully endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, is available in both on-demand online format and live instructor-led sessions, allowing professionals to complete the program in a flexible learning format.Upon successful completion of the program and passing the certification examination, participants will be awarded the Certified Customer Success Manager (CCS™) designation. This certification is awarded by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications and is independently accredited by CPD, maintaining the standards of the most rigorous principles of Continuing Professional Development.For more information about the CCS™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/ccs To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/ccs-live About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Customer Success Manager (CCS™)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.