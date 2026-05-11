Saskatchewan Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs Week

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim May 10 to 16, 2026, as Women Entrepreneurs Week, recognizing the important role women-owned businesses play in strengthening Saskatchewan's economy and communities.

"Women entrepreneurs are making a difference in every region of our province," Minister Responsible for Status of Women Alana Ross said. "Their leadership, resilience and creativity help build strong communities and a strong Saskatchewan. Our government is proud to recognize their contributions and to work alongside partners who support women at every stage of their business journey."

Women entrepreneurs continue to make a meaningful impact across the province. Today, about 21 per cent of Saskatchewan's private sector businesses are majority owned by women, contributing to job creation, innovation and local economic growth.

"Women entrepreneurs are essential to Saskatchewan's economic success," Trade and Export Development Warren Kaeding Minister said. "Their diverse perspectives fuel innovation and strengthen our industries and communities. A 33 per cent increase in female self-employment in construction between 2023 and 2024 highlights the growing impact women-owned businesses have in driving our province forward."

Each year, Women Entrepreneurs Week highlights the achievements of women business owners and the organizations that help them start, grow and scale their businesses. These partnerships provide access to business advising, financing, mentorship, training and networking opportunities that help entrepreneurs succeed.

"Women entrepreneurs are a driving force in Saskatchewan's economy," Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan chief executive officer Miriam Johnson said. "With more than one in five private sector businesses majority-owned by women, their impact can be seen in communities across the province. At WESK, we are proud to support women entrepreneurs and to celebrate their innovation and leadership during Women Entrepreneurs Week."

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to support a competitive business environment through a range of programs and incentives that help entrepreneurs succeed and create opportunities in their communities.

For more information about business supports and investment opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: Saskatchewan Trade and Invest

To learn more about Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan and its programs, visit: WESK | Support for Women Entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan

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