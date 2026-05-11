Province Honours Victim Services Volunteers During Victims and Survivors of Crime Week

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

Today the Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed May 10-16, 2026, as Victims and Survivors of Crime Week in Saskatchewan.

Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is celebrated each year across Canada. This national week provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the issues faced by victims and survivors of crime. It also offers a time to recognize and thank Saskatchewan's volunteer victim support workers, staff, and community board members for their valuable contributions. The theme of this year's Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is "The Power of Collaboration."

"Saskatchewan Volunteer Victim Support Workers set an example every day through their dedication, compassion and collaborative spirit," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Their ability to connect with resources and professionals in the justice system is instrumental in helping victims and survivors of crime recover from tragic circumstances and making sure they have the support they need."

Saskatchewan's long-term volunteers were recognized at the Legislative Building today for their contributions to police-based victim services programs and the strength of their collaboration within the Saskatchewan justice system.

More than 60 dedicated staff and 112 volunteer victim-support workers currently serve in police-based victim services programs across Saskatchewan. In 2025-26, over 12,200 victims of crime were supported through their efforts.

14 police-based victim services programs operate throughout Saskatchewan. Of these, four are part of municipal police services, while the other 10 are overseen by a board of directors, including 82 volunteer community board members.

For more information on Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, volunteer victim support worker opportunities and services or supports that are available for victims and survivors, you can contact a police-based victim services program through your local RCMP detachment or municipal police service.

You can also contact the Victims Services Branch at 306-787-3500 or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

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