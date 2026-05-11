94 Per Cent of Executive Government Procurements Awarded to Saskatchewan Companies

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to procuring from Saskatchewan-based companies remains strong.

Today, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP), in collaboration with the Crown Investments Corporation (CIC), announced the Government of Saskatchewan's (GOS) 2025-26 procurement results and work with businesses across the province.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the provincial government awarded 490 procurements with a value of $741 million. Over 94 per cent of procurements, valued at $698 million, were awarded to Saskatchewan-based companies. These results demonstrate the scale of government purchasing and its positive impact on Saskatchewan jobs and communities.

“Our Saskatchewan companies and contractors are the best in the world.” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "When local businesses understand how procurement works and where opportunities exist, it leads to stronger local companies, good jobs for Saskatchewan people and value for taxpayers."

The event also highlighted the role of SBP's Priority Saskatchewan and Stakeholder Relations Branch, which serves as a key point of connection between government and the business community. The branch works with suppliers and external partners to support participation in procurement, share information and identify and address issues early.

"Through Priority Saskatchewan, SaskBuilds and Procurement is modernizing how we connect Saskatchewan suppliers with government opportunities," Wilson said, "helping local businesses compete, grow and contribute to communities across the province."

By sharing procurement results and practical information with businesses, the Government of Saskatchewan is helping suppliers better understand government purchasing activity and identify where opportunities may exist.

The Crown sector continues to protect Saskatchewan suppliers, with $1.5 billion procured on goods and services in 2025-26. Indigenous procurement also remains a priority, with $152 million or 7.1 per cent of total Crown procurement awarded to Indigenous suppliers, an increase of over $26 million from the previous year. Every contract awarded locally can help a business grow, hire, innovate or reinvest in the province.

This commitment is reinforced through the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan, which outlines a path to meet growing electricity demand while supporting local procurement wherever possible.

The 2026-27 Budget includes $10.6 billion of Crown sector spending over the next four years; Saskatchewan goods and services will be procured wherever possible.

The provincial government remains focused on a fair, transparent and competitive procurement process that delivers value for taxpayers while supporting Saskatchewan businesses.

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For more information, contact:

Media Desk

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Regina

Phone: 306-520-3607

Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Crown Investments Corporation

Regina

Email: