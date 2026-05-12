Province Highlights Boat Safety at Legislature with Water Rescue Demonstration

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 11, 2026

Saskatchewan residents are being reminded that simple actions save lives on the water in advance of Safe Boating Awareness Week at a public event at the Legislative Grounds today.

The Amphibious Response Safety Unit (ARSU) showcased specialized water rescue equipment and hands-on training tools used to respond to emergencies across Saskatchewan's lakes and rivers. The event highlighted the importance of responsible boating and water safety ahead of the summer season.

"Most boating incidents are preventable," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Simple steps like wearing a lifejacket, boating sober and being prepared can mean the difference between life and death. Safe Boating Awareness Week is an important reminder for all of us to look out for ourselves, our families and everyone who enjoys Saskatchewan's waterways."

ARSU is a Saskatchewan-based, volunteer-led organization that provides specialized water rescue response, training and public education. The unit operates year-round from Echo Valley Provincial Park, home to Saskatchewan's first dedicated water rescue base and training centre, which opened in 2023.

"Education and early intervention are some of the most effective tools we have to prevent tragedies on the water," ARSU founder and director of operations John Maczko said. "By helping people understand the risks and how to prepare, we can reduce the number incidents before they happen."

Safe Boating Awareness Week is a national awareness campaign led by the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

The campaign promotes five key safety messages:

Wear a lifejacket; Boat sober; Be prepared, you and your vessel; Take a boating course; and Be cold-water safe.

More information about boating safety and ARSU's work is available at: Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE - Water Rescue, Volunteer.

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