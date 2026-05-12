13-y/o Dyslexic Entrepreneur Ava N. Simmons Launches Fuel The Future Drive to Deliver 15,000 Free STEAM Kits Nationwide

Ava N. Simmons aka Ava The STEM Princess Founder of Team Genius Squad Ava N. Simmons Planning The Fuel The Future STEAM Donation Drive Distribution Activities with DECI's Kara Von Blon Ava N. Simmons With Durham Exchange Industries Representatives, Kara Von Blon and Levi Thompson Ava and Her Family at The PBS Kids Rootle Mini Fab Science Lab Purple Carpet Event(left to right) Terrence Simmons (father), Tita Simmons (mother), Mary L. Foy (late Grandmother), and Chynah Jeter (Sister) 2026 Team Genius Squad Fuel The Future Donation Drive Overview

Youth-Led Initiative Aims To Inspire The Next Generation Of Innovators Through Free Access To Hands-On STEAM Learning.

Never Let Your Challenges Define Your Success Or Future” — Ava N. Simmons

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Genius Squad , the youth-led STEAM education company founded by 13-year-old entrepreneur, dyslexia advocate Ava N. Simmons, also known as “Ava The STEM Princess,” has officially launched its Fuel The Future Annual STEAM Drive, an initiative dedicated to providing 15,000 free STEAM kits, lab coats, and supplies to children and teens nationwide.The initiative kicks off Thursday, May 14, 2026, with in-person delivery visits by Ava beginning at Spring Valley Elementary School in Durham, North Carolina, the elementary school she attended during the start of her entrepreneurial journey. Ava will also visit Bethesda Elementary, Y.E. Smith Elementary, Voyager Academy Middle School, Neuse River Middle School, and Ben Venue Elementary as part of the local launch. To support distribution activities, Team Genius Squad has partnered with local non-profit Durham Exchange Industries , which provides sustainable employment to empower adults with disabilities.Fuel Future is designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and create equitable access to hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math for underserved youth and children who learn differently. This initiative launches at a critical time as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies rapidly reshape the future workforce while many children, especially in underserved communities, still lack access to early hands-on STEAM education. Experts warn that millions of future STEAM jobs could remain unfilled due to growing skills gaps and limited early exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math learning. Through Fuel The Future, Team Genius Squad is helping prepare the next generation with the creativity, confidence, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.“Our mission is to make sure every child has the opportunity to see themselves as intelligent, creative, and capable of changing the world,” said Ava N. Simmons, Founder and CEO of Team Genius Squad. “I know firsthand how powerful hands-on learning can be for children who think differently. Through the Fuel The Future Drive, we want kids everywhere to feel inspired, included, and excited about learning.”Team Genius Squad has become nationally recognized for its innovative approach to STEAM education and neurodivergent inclusion. Ava, who was diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia in 2021, transformed her learning challenges into a platform empowering other children through interactive STEAM experiences, literacy, and entrepreneurship programming. Ava has been featured on The Drew Barrymore Show, recognized as a Black Excellence in Science Honoree by the Museum of Life and Science, serves as the host of the PBS Kids series “Mini Fab Science Lab.”, has received recognition at the ECRM Buyer’s Choice Awards for her STEAM kits, and is a semi-finalist in the America’s Favorite Student competition.The Fuel The Future Drive builds on Team Genius Squad’s growing impact across schools, museums, youth programs, and educational organizations, as well as its ongoing national STEAM and literacy tour. The initiative also supports Team Genius Squad’s broader mission of reaching 25,000 children through STEAM and literacy programming by 2028. To fulfill its mission, Team Genius Squad partners with educational and community organizations, including PBS North Carolina Rootle, Boys & Girls Clubs, schools, museums, and youth-centered nonprofits.Educators and youth organizations interested in participating in the Fuel The Future STEAM Drive may submit requests by emailing info@TeamGeniusSquad.com. Shipping and handling fees apply. Donated STEAM kits are for educational purposes only and are not authorized for resale.You can also help Ava continue impacting the next generation of innovators by voting for Ava for America’s Favorite Student at https://americasfavstudent.org/2026/ava-simmons , every single vote truly makes a difference.About Team Genius SquadTeam Genius Squad is a youth-led STEAM education company designed to empower underserved and neurodivergent children through hands-on learning, literacy, entrepreneurship, and purposeful play. Team Genius Squad creates educational products, school experiences, and community programs that make STEAM accessible, exciting, and inclusive for all learners.

Team Genius Squad In Action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.