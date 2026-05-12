Dr. Douglas C. Schottenstein, a Rare Dual Board-Certified Specialist, Wins 2026 ThreeBestRated® Award
A Journey Rooted in Academic Excellence
Dr. Schottenstein’s path to becoming a leading pain management specialist is defined by years of dedication, rigorous academic pursuit, and unwavering drive for mastery. He completed a neurology residency and an anesthesiology fellowship. He also received his advanced training at some of the most respected institutions in the U.S., including the University of Michigan, the Ohio State University, Emory University, and Columbia University. After completing his training, Dr. Schottenstein began his career in New York in 2005. In 2009, he established his own practice, Schottenstein Pain & Neurology.
Dr. Schottenstein’s expertise in an uncommon blend of neurology and anesthesiology is not accidental, but the result of a deliberate and strategic path. “Most pain management is on the spine, because the spine is the most typical cause of chronic pain in our country. The nerves run through the spine the way shoelaces run through a shoe. So to have an orthopedic training in pain management and a neurology training, it just brings the spine together so that you have both very important parts, the neurologic part and the orthopedic part accounted for,” Dr. Schottenstein explained.
Making People’s Lives Better Every Day
In the field of pain management, Dr. Schottenstein’s approach is fully patient-centered. He believes that having intermediaries and assistants may affect the flow of communication with his patients. He has one-on-one interactions with patients, assesses their condition, follows up with them, and helps them recover. “I do all the procedures myself, and I don’t let intermediaries or assistants, because I don’t want anything to be complicated from the interaction that I have with the patient.”
In his effort to deliver patient-oriented care, he is known for delivering high-quality service in a comfortable environment. Dr. Schottenstein said, “People come in in pain. I want them to feel better and want this to be a nice place when they are here and when they leave.”
Dr. Schottenstein focuses on advanced technologies and non-surgical options whenever possible to provide lasting relief to his patients. He has his own ‘Four-Part Plan’ in place to achieve better results and promote healing in his patients, which includes:
>> Expert evaluation to accurately diagnose the source of pain.
>> Advanced imaging and diagnostic tests for precise assessment.
>> Targeted, minimally invasive treatments with little to no downtime.
>> In-house rehabilitation to strengthen the body and prevent recurrence
This structured plan helps him reach his goal: to help patients recover safely, feel comfortable throughout their treatment, and maintain long-term relief.
Dr. Schottenstein specializes in a comprehensive range of diagnostic and interventional procedures, including epidurals, facet and sacroiliac joint injections, radiofrequency lesioning, transforaminal nerve blocks, provocative discography, nucleoplasty, annuloplasty, intrathecal pumps, and spinal cord stimulation. To book an appointment with Dr. Schottenstein, visit nyspinemedicine.com.
Dr. Douglas C. Schottenstein
+1 212-750-1155
drschottenstein@nyspinemedicine.com
SCHOTTENSTEIN PAIN & NEUROLOGY
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ThreeBestRated® 2026 Winner Douglas C. Schottenstein Shares His Approach to Pain Care
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