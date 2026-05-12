Young & Cursed Heads to the Cannes Film Market as Fizz-e-Motion Presents Horror Title to International Buyers

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U.S. supernatural horror film presented for international sales by Fizz-e-Motion at Marché du Film, held alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, PROVENCE-ALPES-CôTE D'AZUR , FRANCE, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young & Cursed , the U.S. supernatural horror movie directed by Andrew Chiaramonte, is being presented for international sales by Fizz-e-Motion as part of the company’s international sales slate during the Marché du Film in Cannes.The film’s inclusion in Fizz-e-Motion’s sales lineup places Young & Cursed in front of the global sales community as distributors, buyers, broadcasters, streaming representatives, producers and sales companies gather for the Cannes Film Market, one of the most important business events in the international screen industry.Fizz-e-Motion identifies Young & Cursed as a supernatural horror title from the United States, with Chiaramonte listed as director and Emmett Alston and Chiaramonte listed as producers. The film is positioned as an English-language genre title with a running time in the roughly 90-minute range.The story centers on five young people in a remote area who come under the influence of a mysterious young woman possessed by Lilith, described in the film’s sales listing as an ancient biblical demon. The premise places Young & Cursed firmly within the contained supernatural horror space, built around isolation, demonic possession, psychological pressure and a survival-driven group dynamic.Public listings identify cast members including CJ Malone, Madison Hubler, Stevarion Allen, Morgan Franz, Reda Fassi-Fihri, Jennifer Rosas and Britt Crisp. The film has also appeared across multiple digital and streaming platforms, including Tubi, Apple TV, Amazon Video and Fandango at Home, giving the title a domestic digital footprint as it seeks broader international distribution attention.For Fizz-e-Motion, the title adds a U.S. horror film to an international sales slate aimed at buyers looking for completed, market-ready content. The company describes itself as an international film sales agent and distributor working across sales, international distribution, music scoring, script consulting, production and concept development.Its role in a market setting is to connect films with international buyers, distributors, broadcasters, streamers and other rights partners seeking titles for their respective territories. For an independent horror movie like Young & Cursed, that type of representation can help open conversations around foreign rights, territory-by-territory licensing, TVOD, AVOD, broadcast, streaming and ancillary distribution.The Marché du Film remains one of the most important marketplaces in the global screen business. While the Cannes Film Festival draws much of the public attention, the market is where a significant share of international buying and selling takes place. Sales agents present slates, buyers review completed films, producers meet with financiers, distributors assess territory opportunities and streaming platforms search for titles that fit their programming needs.For independent producers, Cannes is not only about prestige. It is about access. A finished film entering the Cannes market environment can be introduced to a concentration of international decision-makers who are actively looking for acquisitions, licensing opportunities and commercially viable content.That is especially relevant for horror. The genre has long maintained a strong place in independent film sales because it often travels well across borders. Horror buyers can quickly evaluate a film through its concept, poster, trailer, setting, cast, runtime, price point and platform potential. Unlike some dialogue-heavy dramas or culturally specific comedies, supernatural horror often relies on visual tension and universal fears that can translate across languages and territories.Young & Cursed arrives with a clear genre framework. Its premise combines a remote setting, a small ensemble of young characters, demonic influence and an escalating supernatural threat. Those elements give international buyers a straightforward sales conversation: what rights are available, which territories remain open, what sales assets are ready and how the film can be positioned for horror audiences in each region.The film’s existing digital availability may also help shape its international sales profile. A completed title already visible on U.S. platforms gives potential buyers access to the finished film, audience-facing artwork, trailer positioning and genre identity. At the same time, the next stage of its international sales effort will depend on rights availability, buyer response and how Fizz-e-Motion positions the title within its broader Cannes Film Market slate.The Cannes Film Market connection should be understood as an international sales and representation development, not a festival-selection announcement. No confirmed foreign sales, territory acquisitions, buyer agreements, box office figures or official Cannes Film Festival selection have been publicly established. The verified story is that Fizz-e-Motion is presenting Young & Cursedas part of its sales lineup as the industry gathers in Cannes for the Marché du Film.That distinction matters. In the trade business, a film entering the market through a sales company is different from a film announcing a completed distribution deal or festival award. For Young & Cursed, the significance lies in the title being positioned in front of the international sales community at a moment when global buyers are actively reviewing genre content.As the Cannes Film Market unfolds, Young & Cursed joins a competitive field of independent horror titles seeking attention from distributors and rights buyers. Its path forward will likely depend on buyer interest, remaining territorial availability and the strength of its positioning as a completed supernatural horror film with domestic digital visibility.For Fizz-e-Motion, the film provides another genre title to bring into international sales discussions. For Chiaramonte Films, it marks an opportunity to move Young & Cursed beyond its U.S. digital presence and into a broader international distribution effort.The horror film sales market remains crowded, but clearly packaged independent horror continues to have a place in global distribution. With Fizz-e-Motion presenting the title to buyers through its international sales slate, Young & Cursed now enters the kind of buyer-facing environment where completed genre films can test international rights interest and pursue new territory opportunities.

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