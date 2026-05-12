GARM Clinic at Food & Wine Festival 2026 GARM Clinic Proud Sponsor of Food & Wine Festival at Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort and Spa 2026

GARM Clinic Showcases Regenerative & Longevity Therapies at Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort & Spa’s Food & Wine Festival

ROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, HONDURAS, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GARM Clinic , a regenerative medicine and advanced aesthetics provider based in Roatán, participated recently as a sponsor of the Food & Wine Festival 2026, held at Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa. The event brought together culinary experiences from different areas of the world, hospitality leaders, and wellness-focused brands in a setting that emphasized elevated living.During the two-day event, GARM Clinic collaborated with Kao Kamasa Spa at Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort and Spa in a designated Wellness Zone that provided attendees access to a range of aesthetic and wellness services curated to support relaxation, skin health, recovery, and long-term vitality. The shared space provided a tranquil oasis that combined spa-based experiences with clinically informed treatments reflecting a growing interest in integrating aesthetics and wellness with unique longevity-focused approaches.“We’re seeing a shift in how people approach beauty and wellness,” states Heather Terry, CEO of GARM Clinic. “There is increasing awareness that aesthetic treatments can be part of a larger strategy focused on increasing patients’ healthspans. To effect lasting wellness, changes must be made at the cellular level. Clients from all walks of life want to optimize not only their appearances, but also their cognition, mobility and overall functionality. At GARM, we help patients achieve their aesthetic, wellness and longevity goals so they can enjoy more years with optimal health.”Throughout the weekend, attendees engaged with several premium offerings, including skin rejuvenation treatments, IV-based therapies, and NAD+ booster injections, commonly used to support cellular health, hydration, and recovery. Educational conversations centered on how such therapies may contribute to maintaining skin quality and supporting the body’s natural repair processes over time.GARM Clinic also hosted on-site activations, including a wellness-focused “Booster Bar,” where attendees were introduced to therapies aimed at supporting energy levels and recovery. Additional offerings included advanced facial treatments designed to promote skin renewal and targeted IV protocols for hydration and post-event recovery.Many of these IV therapies and regenerative facial treatments are available on an ongoing basis through GARM Clinic’s collaboration with Kao Kamasa Spa at Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort and Spa, allowing guests and residents to continue accessing these services beyond the event setting.The Food & Wine Festival 2026 provided a platform for cross-industry collaboration, bringing together the ultimate lifestyle experiences of fine wine, fresh wholesome food, and wellness. GARM Clinic’s participation reflects a continuous effort to expand awareness of how regenerative, longevity, and aesthetic medicine can complement lifestyle-focused events and environments.Located on the lush Island of Roatan, GARM Clinic provides stem cell based treatments, bespoke orthopedic and spine treatments, longevity therapies, specialized IV therapies, aesthetic services, to name a few, with a focus on personalized curated treatment strategies. GARM continues to explore opportunities to integrate clinical innovation with wellness and lifestyle experiences in both local and international settings.For more information, visit www.garmclinic.com Phone: (504) 2408-3544(305) 848-0144 VoIPEmail: info@garmclinic.com

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