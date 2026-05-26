National '1B Unit Book Challenge' Launches to Support Leadership Literacy and Community Funding

The 1B Unit Book Challenge supports nonprofits, schools, and community organizations through leadership literacy and funding opportunities.

Nonprofits, schools, and community organizations invited to participate in a nationwide initiative promoting ethical leadership and communication

This initiative supports organizations by providing leadership resources that encourage ethical influence, stronger communication, and long‑term community development.” — Valerie Ellis, Author of Influence Without Force

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A national initiative titled the 1B Unit Book Challenge has been launched to support leadership literacy , ethical influence, and community development across the United States. The challenge invites nonprofits, schools, and community organizations to participate in a coordinated effort to promote the leadership book Influence Without Force while generating funding for their missions.The initiative provides a structured financial opportunity for participating organizations. Through the program:$1 is provided for every ebook download generated through an organization’s custom link.$2 is provided for every softcover book sold through that link.The 1B Unit Book Challenge is positioned to create measurable national impact by uniting organizations across diverse regions and sectors around a shared commitment to leadership development. As participation expands, the initiative is expected to increase access to leadership resources in underserved communities, strengthen local programs through supplemental funding, and encourage nationwide conversations about ethical influence and communication. The challenge aims to build a broad coalition of nonprofits, schools, and community groups working collectively to elevate leadership literacy across the country.There is no cost for organizations to join. The challenge is designed to mobilize mission‑driven groups to expand access to leadership resources while creating a sustainable funding stream for community programs, educational initiatives, and organizational development.Influence Without Force presents practical approaches to communication, trust‑building, and collaborative leadership. The challenge aims to broaden access to these concepts and encourage communities to engage in conversations about ethical influence and positive leadership practices.“The 1B Unit Book Challenge was created to strengthen communities by expanding access to leadership tools that promote trust, communication, and ethical influence,” said Valerie Ellis, author of Influence Without Force. “This initiative provides organizations with both a meaningful message to share and a practical way to support their missions.”Organizations interested in participating or requesting additional information may submit an application or visit https://ValerieEllisAuthor.com About the 1B Unit Book ChallengeThe 1B Unit Book Challenge is a national initiative focused on promoting leadership literacy, ethical influence, and community empowerment. The program partners with nonprofits, schools, and community organizations to expand access to leadership resources while providing a sustainable funding opportunity for participating groups.

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