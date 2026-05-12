Angel Parker and Sarah Siadat to Star in Imole Ladipo’s Thriller The Woman on the Other Side; Photo courtesy of Lumiere Films

The film marks the latest offering from Imole Ladipo, whose 'What Happens Now?' won a Gold Remi Award at WorldFest Houston, and a 2025 Telly Award.

This story felt important because it reflects something many people recognize instinctively, while also reminding us of the power of simply showing up for someone in a moment that matters.” — Imole Ladipo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 'Rookie' actress Angel Parker and 'Grown-ish' actress Sarah Siadat are set to star in ' The Woman on the Other Side ,' a new short drama-thriller from rising filmmaker Imole Ladipo, founder of Lumiere Films , in collaboration with Bufine Productions Written by acclaimed storyteller Paula Goldberg, the 10 minute film centers on Peggy, a woman who senses danger in an otherwise ordinary public setting and instinctively steps in to protect another woman by pretending they know each other. What begins as a quiet, almost invisible gesture unfolds into a gripping and emotionally resonant exploration of intuition, vulnerability, and the profound power of human connection. In its simplicity, the story reveals something deeply universal. Sometimes, the smallest act of presence can alter the course of someone’s life.The film marks the latest cinematic offering from Imole Ladipo, whose emotionally driven storytelling and visually grounded suspense continue to gain international recognition. Her previous short film, What Happens Now?, earned a Gold Remi Award at WorldFest Houston, a 2025 Telly Award, and screened at the Oscar qualifying Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival as well as the Africa International Film Festival. Her most recent work, the psychological thriller 8:38, is set to screen at the Cannes Short Film Corner 2026 this May, with additional selections at the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, the Brooklyn Film Festival, and the Manhattan Film Festival in summer 2026.Through her work, Ladipo continues to demonstrate that thrillers do not need scale to be powerful. Her films are intimate, human, and visually striking, proving that tension can live quietly within everyday moments while still leaving a lasting emotional impact.“There are unspoken rules, what I call silent laws, that shape how women move through public spaces,” Ladipo shares. “This story felt important because it reflects something many people recognize instinctively, while also reminding us of the power of simply showing up for someone in a moment that matters.”Parker, widely recognized for her recurring role on ABC’s The Rookie, has also appeared in Netflix’s The Recruit, Marvel’s Runaways, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, and Superman & Lois. Siadat, known for her work in Grown-ish, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and the award-winning indie feature Deany Bean Is Dead, brings emotional depth and nuance to the film’s intimate, tension-filled narrative.The cast also includes award-winning actor and filmmaker Andrew Saunders, actress Catalina Beltrán-Domínguez and actress-writer-producer Stephanie Little, whose extensive credits span television, independent film, and digital series.Behind the camera, The Woman on the Other Side is backed by an accomplished creative team, including producer and executive producer Nene Nwoko, executive producers Anita Bhatia and Bobby Thompson, co-executive producer Theresa T. Patton, and co-producers Yety Akinola and Rotimi Paul.The film’s visual language is crafted by award-winning cinematographer Stirling Bancroft csc, whose credits include FREAKS, Monkey Beach, and second unit cinematography on Final Destination 6. Additional key creatives include acclaimed composer Timothy Williams, editor Michael Tang, casting director Jessica Sherman, CSA, and production designer Janhvi Gupta.Blending grounded realism with psychological tension, The Woman on the Other Side reflects the heightened awareness many individuals - particularly women- experience in everyday environments. Through its restrained storytelling and emotional immediacy, the film examines how a single act of presence and compassion can become a powerful form of protection.Film Specifications:Genre: Drama / ThrillerRuntime: 8 minutesRating: PG-13Language: EnglishSubtitles: French, Arabic, Persian, EnglishYear Produced: 2026Camera: ARRI ALEXA 35Format: 1.85:1 / 24fps / 4KAvailable Formats: DCP / MP4 / MOVOfficial Website: https://thewomanontheotherside.com About Lumiere FilmsFounded by filmmaker, writer, and producer Imole O. Ladipo, Lumiere Films is a purpose-driven production company dedicated to creating emotionally resonant stories that inspire, entertain, and uplift global audiences.About Bufine ProductionsFounded in 2016 by Nigerian-born producer and actress Nene Nwoko, Bufine Productions develops emotionally resonant, character-driven films with a strong visual sensibility. Blending creative depth with thoughtful execution, the company creates globally minded stories rooted in heart, humanity, and cinematic purpose.

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