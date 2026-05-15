Permaculture Pinup launches new educational retreat experiences in Costa Rica

New educational retreat series blends permaculture, herbalism, creative expression, and environmental stewardship

Permaculture Pinup was created as a way to introduce people to regenerative living through beauty, creativity, embodiment, and hands-on experience.” — JIVANA

SANTA TERESA, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wave Enterprises announces the launch of a new experiential education initiative and retreat series under it's Permaculture Pinup campaign. The retreat series is designed to make regenerative living more accessible, engaging, and culturally creative for women and eco-curious participants.

Hosted at Green Wave House in Costa Rica and facilitated by Green Wave founder Janine “JIVANA” Jordan alongside collaborator KaytiBunny Roberts, the retreats will combine introductory permaculture education, tropical food forest immersion, medicinal plant learning, creative photography, and environmental stewardship activities into intimate small-group experiences. “We wanted to create something educational and meaningful while also being approachable and inspiring for people who may not traditionally see themselves reflected in the permaculture movement,” said Jordan, founder of Green Wave Enterprises.

All retreat formats include a Permaculture Principles 101 workshop, guided food forest tour, basic medicinal plant education and creative nature-based photography experiences. The two-day immersion additionally includes a Montezuma medicinal plant exploration, beach cleanup initiative with ocean stewardship themes, group transportation, meals, and a symbolic glass walk finale focused on resilience and personal transformation.

The retreats are intentionally limited to small groups of approximately 4–8 participants to preserve intimacy, hands-on learning, and personalized guidance.

Initial pricing is structured to remain accessible for local and regional participants. The first retreats are expected to begin later this year in the Southern Nicoya Peninsula region of Costa Rica.

For additional information, partnership inquiries, or retreat updates, contact Permaculture Pinup.￼



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Green Wave Enterprises

Founded in 2006, Green Wave Enterprises is a boutique U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on storytelling, environmental education, creative community initiatives, and collaborative projects that support Earth care and regenerative lifestyle.

KaytiBunny Roberts

KaytiBunny is a mermaid, empowerment guide, and experiential retreat facilitator blending permaculture, medicinal plants, biohacking, movement, and transformational play. With a background in immersive events, fire performance, glasswalk empowerment ceremonies, and holistic wellness, she creates magical, heart-opening experiences that reconnect people to nature, community, and their own inner power.

JIVANA is a tantric-yoga teacher, impact fiction writer, creative director, and founder of Green Wave's Permaculture Pinup campaign, a playful media project blending ecology, beauty, and regenerative living. Through storytelling, visual culture, and immersive experiences, her work explores how art, imagination, and embodied culture can inspire a more harmonious relationship with Earth.

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