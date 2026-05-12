How Companies Are Positioning Themselves in the Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market

Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Report_2026

The Business Research Company's Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket is dominated by a mix of global automotive component manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and independent service providers. Companies are focusing on high-quality replacement parts, efficient distribution networks, digital procurement platforms, inventory optimization, and integration of predictive maintenance technologies to strengthen market presence and meet evolving fleet management requirements. Emphasis on durability under high-load operating conditions, cost efficiency, quick turnaround times, compatibility with diverse vehicle models, and compliance with safety and performance standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service expansion, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving commercial transportation and logistics ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market?

•According to our research, Robert Bosch GmbH led global sales in 2024 with a 0.5% market share. The company’s mobility aftermarket division, which is directly involved in the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket, provides a comprehensive portfolio of powertrain components, braking systems, filters, batteries, and diagnostic solutions that support vehicle reliability, operational efficiency, reduced downtime, and optimized maintenance cycles across light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicle fleets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market?

Major companies operating in the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Dana Incorporated, Eaton Corporation plc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., SKF Group, Daimler AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Tenneco Inc., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Gates Corporation, MAN Truck & Bus SE, IVECO S.p.A., Paccar Inc., Haldex AB, International Motors LLC, PHINIA Inc., Lear Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Valeo SA, ACDelco, GKN Automotive Limited, Fleetguard.

How Concentrated Is The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1.5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects relatively low entry barriers across independent aftermarket distribution, combined with high product diversity, extensive vehicle parc variations, and the presence of numerous regional and local suppliers catering to specific fleet requirements. Leading players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Dana Incorporated, and Eaton Corporation plc hold notable market shares through extensive aftermarket product portfolios, strong distribution and service networks, established relationships with fleet operators and service providers, and capabilities in diagnostics and predictive maintenance solutions. As demand for faster service turnaround, cost-efficient replacement parts, digital procurement platforms, and fleet uptime optimization increases, supply chain efficiency, service network expansion, and technology-enabled maintenance solutions are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oRobert Bosch GmbH (0.5%)

oDenso Corporation (0.4%)

oZF Friedrichshafen AG (0.2%)

oContinental AG (0.1%)

oBorgWarner Inc. (0.1%)

oAisin Corporation (0.1%)

oHyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (0.05%)

oKnorr-Bremse AG (0.03%)

oDana Incorporated (0.03%)

oEaton Corporation plc (0.03%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market?

•Major raw materials suppliers in the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket market include ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings, Tata Steel Limited, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, Alcoa Corporation, Norsk Hydro ASA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, SABIC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lanxess AG, and Toray Industries Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket market include LKQ Corporation, Genuine Parts Company, AutoZone Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., O’Reilly Automotive Inc., Motion Industries Inc., Wurth Group, TVH Parts Holding NV, Inter Cars SA, Bapcor Limited, Euro Car Parts Limited, Alliance Automotive Group, Uni-Select Inc., and Parts Authority LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Commercial Vehicle Spare Parts Aftermarket Market?

•Major end users in the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket market include UPS Inc., FedEx Corporation, DHL Group, XPO Logistics Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schneider National Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P., DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., SF Express Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Innovations in advanced commercial vehicle spare parts and aftermarket solutions are transforming the commercial vehicle spare parts aftermarket market by enhancing fleet performance, improving vehicle safety, extending component lifespan, and enabling more efficient maintenance practices across high-utilization commercial fleets.

•Example: In October 2025, Continental AG launched a significant expansion of its automotive aftermarket portfolio, introducing more than 1,000 new products including wheel bearing kits and a wide range of chassis and steering system components designed for passenger and commercial vehicles across Europe.

•Its expanded high-performance product portfolio, focus on durability and compatibility with modern vehicle systems, and strengthened independent aftermarket presence enhance fleet reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and support improved uptime and operational efficiency for fleet operators.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Expanded Spare Parts Portfolios Strengthening Aftermarket Sales And Distribution Reach

•Advanced Filtration Technologies Enhancing Performance And Component Reliability

•High-Performance Spare Parts Portfolios Improving Aftermarket Efficiency And Uptime

•Sustainable And Durable Brake Pad Innovations Enhancing Safety And Longevity

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