Major Conservation Pledges Brings Karen Mogensen Reserve Expansion Effort Closer to Reality

Conservation campaign seeks urgent funding to secure strategic Costa Rican biological corridor bordering the Karen Mogensen Reserve wildlife refuge.

We must act collectively and urgently if we want to ensure this land remains part of a living biological corridor rather than becoming another fragmented development project.” — Patricia Slump Mulder

NICOYA , PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new pledges totaling over half a million dollars have been committed toward the protection of a strategic property bordering Costa Rica's Karen Mogensen Reserve wildlife refuge in Jicaral, marking a major milestone in an urgent campaign to safeguard critical habitat, watershed systems, and wildlife connectivity on the Nicoya Peninsula. The land, currently referred to publicly as “Farm A” due to ongoing negotiations and conservation sensitivities, is considered a vital missing piece in the broader ecological integrity of the reserve region. Conservation leaders say the property plays an important role in wildlife corridor connectivity, watershed protection, and long-term forest restoration potential.

The total acquisition cost for the property is approximately $2 million USD. The first major and recent pledge of $500,000 will be distributed over a five-year period beginning in 2027. Subsequently another new pledge of $100,000 is scheduled for February of 2027. In order to secure the property and move forward with negotiations, an additional $500,000 is now urgently sought for the initial down payment.

The announcement comes amid growing concern over development pressure in areas surrounding the reserve, including active discussions between developers and neighboring landholders. Supporters of the campaign say the effort is not only about expanding protected land, but also about defending the ecological resilience of the existing reserve and preventing fragmentation of one of the region’s most important conservation zones. “This is a pivotal moment,” said Patricia Slump Mulder, President of ASEPALECO, the organization in charge of the reserve. “We now have meaningful momentum, but we must act collectively and urgently if we want to ensure this land remains part of a living biological corridor rather than becoming another fragmented development project.”

Organizers are now inviting philanthropists, conservation partners, foundations, and aligned supporters to help complete the next phase of funding needed to secure the property and protect the long-term future of the reserve ecosystem. Additional details regarding the campaign and future fundraising efforts will be announced as they become available. Donations of any amount are welcomed and can be made immediately through the Karen Mogensen Reserve website. This project is able to facilitate international donations, and representatives are available to discuss large pledges and potential tax-deductible eligibility where applicable. For large donations, please contact Patricia Slump Mulder.

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KAREN MOGENSEN RESERVE

The Karen Mogensen Reserve is a protected wildlife refuge located on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, dedicated to the preservation and restoration of tropical forest ecosystems, wildlife habitat, and vital watershed systems. Named in honor of Danish conservationist Karen Mogensen, the reserve forms part of an important ecological corridor supporting biodiversity, forest connectivity, water protection, and long-term environmental stewardship in the region.

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