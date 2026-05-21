Cetadelic Rebrands Toward Immersive Advocacy Services Following Kshamenk’s Passing

New nonprofit campaign aims to serve as a creative bridge between advocacy organizations and contemporary immersive art culture.

Our hope is to support organizations already doing important work by bringing these conversations into different cultural spaces through immersive art, music, and visual storytelling.” — Melt Creative CEO, Morgan Lavery

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cetadelic, the emerging non-profit visual art and music initiative inspired by conversations around cetacean captivity, announces their shift in direction following the passing of Kshamenk in 2025. Moving forward, Cetadelic will focus on offering immersive visual storytelling, VJ art, projection experiences, and music-integrated advocacy support for mission-driven organizations, campaigns, screenings, fundraisers, and ocean-related events.

Originally sparked by awareness surrounding captive orcas such as Wikie and Keijo, the project evolved quickly last year after conversations with TideBreakers, whose footage helped inspire a campaign centered around Kshamenk’s story. The initiative, initially to be an open-source movement, was created through a collaboration between Green Wave Enterprises and Morgan Lavery, CEO of Melt Creative, followed by the quick joining of artist collaborator musician duo, GANTASMO. With Kshamenk’s passing, the team has chosen to expand the project’s focus beyond onboarding artist and public support for a single campaign. The new direction is toward an offering of immersive visual and sonic storytelling support services for organizations working in cetacean liberation and ocean conservation. The shift arrives amid growing public awareness around marine mammal captivity and movements such as Empty the Tanks.

“Our hope is to support organizations already doing important work by bringing these conversations into different cultural spaces through immersive art, music, and visual storytelling,” said Lavery.

Cetadelic is currently exploring partnerships with nonprofits, filmmakers, events, and advocacy campaigns interested in creative collaborations focused on ocean conservation efforts and action around cetacean liberation. Cetadelic can assist these groups with video design, projection mapping, live event design, 3D modeling, live visuals, and music. Recognizing the financial realities many advocacy organizations face, Cetadelic plans to offer flexible nonprofit pricing, sliding-scale support, and occasional pro bono collaborations for aligned campaigns.



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About Green Wave Enterprises

Founded in 2006, Green Wave Enterprises is a boutique nonprofit organization focused on creative environmental advocacy, storytelling, and collaborative community initiatives. Green Wave supports efforts that inspire ecological awareness, cultural connection, and regenerative activities.



About Melt Creative

Specializing in immersive media, projection art, VJ experiences, and emotionally driven visual environments. Their services blend music, stunning atmosphere, and cinematic imagery. Melt Creative explores how immersive art can deepen audience engagement.

https://melteverything.com

About Kshamenk

Born in the ocean around 1988, Kshamenk was brought into captivity in 1992 Kshamenk. He spent 33 years in the smallest orca tank in the world before dying on December 14th, 2025. Mundo Marino’s version of how they acquired Kshamenk, is disputed by animal protection organizations. Kshamenk had an international outpouring of support for his ocean return for many years before his passing.

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