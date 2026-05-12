Jewellok Technology Sets New Industry Benchmark with High-Performance Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valve Series

Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valve Manufacturers in China for Semiconductor and Photovoltaic Gas Delivery and Fluid Control Systems

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd., a premier global provider of precision fluid control components, is proud to announce the official release of its latest Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valve series. Engineered to meet the extreme demands of the semiconductor, photovoltaic, and biopharmaceutical sectors, these valves represent a significant leap forward in contamination control and system reliability for specialty gas delivery.In the world of sub-micron manufacturing, the integrity of the fluid path is paramount. Jewellok’s new Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valve is specifically designed to handle the industry’s most challenging media—including corrosive, toxic, and pyrophoric gases—while maintaining a level of cleanliness that exceeds 6N (99.9999%) purity standards.Unrivaled Material Science and Surface IntegrityThe foundation of the Jewellok UHP series is its superior metallurgy. Each valve body is forged from premium 316L VIM-VAR stainless steel, a double-vacuum-melted material that eliminates non-metallic inclusions and provides an ultra-stable platform for gas transport. To further ensure purity, the internal wetted surfaces undergo a rigorous electropolishing process, achieving a mirror-like surface roughness (Ra) of 5 micro-inches or less. This finish prevents particle entrapment and facilitates rapid purging, significantly reducing downtime during gas changeovers.Engineered for Absolute SafetySafety and leak integrity are the cornerstones of Jewellok’s engineering philosophy. The Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valve utilizes a metal-to-metal diaphragm seal, eliminating the need for soft elastomers that can outgas or degrade over time. Every unit is subjected to stringent helium mass spectrometer leak testing, ensuring a leak rate of less than 1x10⁻⁹ atm·cc/sec. This hermetic seal provides total protection for both the process environment and facility personnel."Our latest UHP diaphragm valve is a response to the shrinking nodes in semiconductor fabrication and the increasing efficiency requirements in solar cell production," said by James Yuan at Jewellok Technology. "By focusing on zero-dead-volume architecture and high-cycle durability, we are providing our customers with a component that doesn't just control flow, but actively protects the yield of their most sensitive processes."Durability and Automation CompatibilityDesigned for high-frequency operation, these valves are rated for over 100,000 cycles, ensuring long-term stability in 24/7 manufacturing environments. The series is available in both manual and pneumatic configurations, with seamless integration capabilities for Valve Manifold Boxes (VMB) and Gas Cabinets (GC).About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Jewellok Technology is a high-tech enterprise based in Shenzhen, China, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of high-purity and ultra-high-purity gas delivery equipment as ultra high purity gas regualator , ultra high purity diaphragm Valve, gas changeover manifold and gas cabinet . With a commitment to innovation, quality, and global safety standards, Jewellok serves as a vital partner to the world’s leading technology and energy firms.Contact:James YuanShenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Building A3, No. 440, Hedong Village, Hengkeng, Guancheng Community, Guanhu Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen City, ChinaPhone: +86-13380377051Email: info@jewellok.comWebsite: https://www.jewellok.com/

Ultra High Purity Gas Regulator

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