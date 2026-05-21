Restore America's Mission Lawrence Williams

Baltimore County, Maryland — RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION® (RAM®) endorses Lawrence Williams for Baltimore County Council, District 2.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION (RAM) endorses Lawrence Williams for Baltimore County Council, District 2.Dave Wallace, Founder of RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSIONstated “Baltimore County needs to be led by common sense leaders,” . “Regardless of party affiliation, it is time for our communities to unite around common sense values that strengthen public safety, economic opportunity, accountability, and the quality of life for working families.”Wallace also states "Lawrence Williams has demonstrated the leadership, integrity, character, and community-centered vision necessary to help move Baltimore County toward a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future". His commitment to safer neighborhoods, economic opportunity, stronger communities, and improving the lives of working families reflects the very principles that unite our movement and our shared belief in service to the people.“District 2 deserves leadership that listens to the people, respects the taxpayers, and works tirelessly to improve our communities,” RAMcontinued. “Lawrence Williams has shown the willingness and enthusiasm to engage directly with citizens and provide the kind of practical leadership Baltimore County needs.”"We proudly encourage the citizens of District 2 to support and elect Lawrence Williams to the Baltimore County Council".RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSIONbelieves real progress is built through unity, public safety, economic growth, respect for our communities, and leadership that places people before politics, which is why they feel Lawrence Williams is the best candidate for Baltimore County Council District 2.Wallace feels Lawrence Williams can restore confidence in government, strengthen our community, expand opportunity, and move Baltimore County toward a brighter future for all.ABOUT RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION(RAMRestore America’s Mission is a national civic movement dedicated to restoring and defending America’s constitutional republic through principled leadership, civic responsibility, and lawful action. Guided by faith, freedom, and the enduring principles of the United States Constitution, we unite Americans who believe in preserving liberty, strengthening communities, and securing the future of our nation.###

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